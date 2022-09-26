QueeN Walkers Stephanie crowned champion of Clash of Clans World Championship 2022

The three-day-long Clash of Clans World Championship Finals 2022 wrapped up on Sunday with QueeN Walkers Stephanie From Japan being crowned as the champion of the prestigious event.

The squad walked away with a prize money of $300K and the coveted trophy. The team finally managed to grab first place after they were runners-up in 2020 and 2021.

The contest was held from September 23 to 25 in Helsinki, Finland, with a total of eight teams battling for the crown. Four of those booked their slots in the finals from community tournaments, while the remaining four came through the Championship Qualifiers.

Clash of Clans World Championship Finals 2022 summary

Tribe Gaming, QW Stephanie, SpaceStation, and Repotted Gaming got off to a fabulous start, winning their matches in Round 1 and moving to the second round of the upper bracket. Meanwhile, the other four fell in the lower bracket.

Tribe Gaming and QW Stephanie continued their showing and advanced to the upper bracket Semifinals, after which they fought each other to claim the Grand Finals slot. The former was able to beat the Japanese powerhouse and secure their seat in the last round.

However, it didn't take too much time for QW Stephanie to get their confidence and they also qualified for the Grand Finals by defeating M S Esports in the lower bracket finals.

Clash of Clans World Championship Finals 2022 results (Image via Supercell)

QW Stephanie conquered Tribe Gaming in the action-packed Grand Finals in emphatic fashion. Last year, the team lost to JS Tiger in the finals and missed out on the trophy. Tribe Gaming was in third place in the 2021 COC WC and unfortunately couldn't win the title this time around as well.

Prize pool distribution of Clash of Clans World Championship 2022 finals

QW Stephanie - $300K Tribe Gaming - $150K MS Esports - $100K GS - $80K Repotted Gaming - $60K SpaceStation - $60K Strut Esports - $40K X Team Esports - $40K

The 2020 COC world champion Strut Esports didn't perform well this year as they lost two matches in the event and finished at the bottom spot. A popular organization, SpaceStation Gaming aka SSG from North America, also had an average showing and took home $60K in prize money.

Initially, Marcos Gaming from India qualified for the COC World Championship's Stage 4 but were unable to participate due to not meeting the tournament's requirements.

