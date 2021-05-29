Marcos Gaming disqualified from Clash of Clans World Championship qualifier for violating rules

In a shocking development, Marcos Gaming has been disqualified from the Clash of Clans World Championship 2021 qualifier. Marcos Gaming was one of the top six in the world that qualified for the May qualifiers.

The announcement of the team's disqualification came through the Clash of Clans esports social media account.

This was the statement:

"IN THE ABSENCE OF AN OFFLINE STUDIO ENVIRONMENT, TEAMS AND PLAYERS ARE REQUIRED TO PLAY THE ENTIRETY OF THEIR MATCHES ON A WEBCAM WITH THEIR FACES AND DEVICE VISIBLE TO MAINTAIN COMPETITIVE INTEGRITY.

UNFORTUNATELY, ONE PLAYER FROM MARCOS GAMING DISCONNECTED FROM THE INTEGRITY CAMERA DURING A MATCH.

DISCONNECTING, DISABLING, OR MOVING AWAY FROM THE INTEGRITY CAMERA RESULTS IN IMMEDIATE DISQUALIFICATION WITHOUT EXCEPTION."

The first day of the two-day qualifier took place today, at the end of which four teams, including Marcos Gaming, qualified for Day 2.

However, a few hours after the conclusion of the first day, officials posted about their disqualification.

The Marcos Gaming player Cereal Killer stated as much in a tweet. One of their player's IGN Death disconnected for a minute during their battle with Spacestation Gaming due to a power cut.

Update : dEaTh disconnected for a minute during our war with @SpaceStationCOC prior to his hit for a minute due to a power cut.



Clash Of Clans World Championship 2021 is a global tournament featuring a massive prize pool of $1 Million. There are six monthly seasons (May to Oct) in the tournament, and each season consists of three stages: Clan War League, Monthly Pre Qualifiers, and Monthly Qualifiers.

The winner of each monthly qualifier will get a golden ticket and qualify for the CoC WC Finals.

Qualified teams for the May monthly qualifiers of Clash of Clans World Championship 2021:

1. Space Station Gaming

2. MCES

3. ATN.ATTAX

4. Marcos Gaming

5. Vatang

6. Method2Madness

Marcos Gaming had an excellent start to the monthly finals. It defeated both its opponents, Vatang and Spacestation Gaming, in the upper bracket and was all set to battle German team ATN Attax on day 2.