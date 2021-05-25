Indian team Marcos Gaming qualifies for Clash of Clans World Championship May Qualifier 2021

Marcos Gaming, a popular Indian Esports organization, has qualified for the May Monthly qualifiers of the Clash of Clans World Championship 2021.

Clash of Clans World Championship 2021 features a massive prize pool of $1 million. The tournament is broken down into six monthly seasons (May to Oct) and each season will be played in three different stages.

Clash of Clans world championship schedule

Stage 1: Clan War League

This is the first stage that will go on for the first 11 days of a month/season after which teams ranking 1st to 3rd in the Champion Leagues are eligible to sign up to the next stage.

Stage 2: Monthly Pre-Qualifier

Qualified registered teams from Stage 1 will compete in a two-day single-elimination round until six teams remain. The six teams will qualify for the Monthly qualifier which takes place at the end of each season/month.

Stage 3: Monthly Qualifier

It is a two-day double-elimination best-of-one event that will be played at the end of each season/month. The winner earns a Golden Ticket and a berth in the World Finals.

However, the 1st runners-up will receive a silver ticket which qualifies them for the Last Chance Qualifier.

Last Chance Qualifiers: The 1st runners-up from the six different seasons along with four wildcard teams will battle for the final spot in Worlds.

Clash of Clans World Championship Finals 2021: The top 8 qualified teams will battle it out in the final showdown for the ultimate trophy and $1,000,000 prize pool.

May Pre-Qualifier Winners of Clash of Clans world Championship 2021:

1. Space Station Gaming

2. MCES

3. ATN.ATTAX

4. Marcos Gaming

5. Vatang

6. Method2Madness

Something new. Let's check out the Performance - from the RO 128 competition - of the 6 qualified Teams:

With these Informations, who is your favourite for the 1st Golden Ticket?#ClashEsports #ClashWorlds #ClashOfClans pic.twitter.com/wLPrQSIZTh — IamClashChris (@ClashChris_OG) May 24, 2021

Marcos Gaming team member ELEVEN had the following to say about the qualification:

“Last year we aren't able to go past his round but we learnt a lot from that loss. Our goal is to see Indian Flag in the German auditorium and we are giving our two hundred percent to achieve that goal”

Marcos Gaming is among the top six teams in the world and will battle for the golden ticket on the 29th and 30th of May at 6:30 AM IST.

Sudhir Kulria, founder of Marcos Gaming, said:

“We are very excited for the Qualifiers, Last year we couldn’t make it to the world stage but this time we are confident of getting the Golden Ticket. Our players have worked hard for the past six months to get here. Obviously, our supporters have played a huge part in this success and the team is looking forward for this support for the coming matches.”

Marcos Gaming is one of the best Clash of Clans teams from the Indian region. In 2020, the team won the Clashers Cup 2020 and the Taiwan Cup. They also secured the 1st runner-up position in ESL: India.