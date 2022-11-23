Top 10 highest-earning Clash Royale players in the world

Clash Royale, a real-time strategy game, was launched by Supercell on March 2, 2016. Since then, the title has enjoyed great success over the past seven years in revenue and an ever-increasing player base. The publisher has hosted many major and regional esports tournaments.

Several players have made their names from the title by displaying outstanding performances at its events. This article will look at the top ten esports players who have made huge amounts of money from Clash Royale tournaments.

10 highest-earning players in Clash Royale

10) MusicMaster - $90K

MusicMaster hails from the United States and has retired from the Clash Royale Esports scene. He earned around $90,000 in prize money from two tournaments. He was the runner-up in the Crown Championship World Finals 2017, a $400K LAN event in London, where he was awarded $90K in prize money. He was crowned champion of the Global Series North America 2017 Fall and took home the prize money of $15K.

9) Line - $94.5K

South Korean star Line currently plays for TALON and has been competing in Clash Royale esports for more than four years. He claimed the fourth spot in the 2021 World Finals and received $55K in prize money. He won the $20K winner's prize in CR League 2021 Season 2 and the $14.5K winner's prize in NTWC 2020 Finals.

8) Airsurfer - $101.5K

Jack McHugh, aka Airsurfer, is an American CR esports player who grabbed sixth place in the 2022 World Finals and took a cash prize of $50K. He finished second in the NTWC 2020 Finals and third in the 2021 CR League Season 2. He has also won several third-party tournaments and is currently a member of Misfits Gaming.

7) SanBox - $131.6K

Son Heung-Min, known as SanBox, is a South Korean pro and plays for the popular North American organization Tribe Gaming. He recently earned $50K after securing fifth place in the World Finals this year. He was in 12th place in the 2021 World Finals and took $30K in prize money.

6) LucasXGamer - $130K

Lucas Vinicius Batista Rocha, famously known as LucasXGamer, is a Brazilian player who came 9th and 17th in the previous two World Finals, getting $30K and $15K prize money, respectively. He was in fourth place in the 2020 Clash Royale World Finals and received $40K. Lucas also won the fifth and sixth seasons of the 2021 League and was awarded $20K in each event.

5) SergioRamos - $163,250

Sergio Eduardo Ramos, a veteran Mexican star, has won several contests, including the 2017 Crown Championship World Finals. He has previously played for popular organizations Nova Esports and SK Gaming. Sergio currently plays for Chivas Esports. He has claimed more than five trophies between 2017 and 2019.

4) Samuel Bassotto - $164.5K

The Brazilian star ranks fourth on this list after acquiring the third spot in the 2022 World Finals and receiving $80K in prize money. Samuel performed exceptionally well this year, as he took 9th position in the 2021 iteration of the World Finals. He was previously a part of well-known organizations like paiN Gaming, Fanatic, and Spacestation Gaming.

3) Morten - $199.6K

Morten Mehmert, a famous esports athlete from Germany, has competed in the previous four Clash Royale World Finals, which shows how consistent he is. The 21-year-old star secured the second spot in the 2020 and 2022 World Finals, while he secured third and fifth in the 2019 and 2021 Finals.

2) Mugi - $305.5K

The 18-year-old Japanese star Mugi needs no introduction in the Clash Royale esports scene, as he has clinched many competitions. In the 2021 World Finals, he was the crowned champion of the mega event, getting $200K in prize money. He is a part of the popular Japanese organization Crazy Raccoon and has earned more than $300K overall in the past five years.

1) Mohamed Light - $502K

The popular Egyptian superstar and current world champion, Mohamed Light, gained massive popularity within two years after showcasing extraordinary performances in several major events. He has emerged victorious in more than 20 tournaments (including third-party events), which shows how skilled he is.

Despite losing his first match against KK in the 2022 Clash Royale World Finals, he lifted the trophy emphatically and was awarded $250K in prize money. For the second time in a row, he was nominated for the Esports Mobile Player 2022.

