5 best cards to use in Clash Royale Qualify for CRL challenge

The Qualify for CRL challenge in Clash Royale is a great opportunity for players to show off their talents and gain entry to the World Finals. Players must create an eight-card tournament deck to participate in the battles and earn all the rewards.

Players who win all 10 battles can earn up to 200000 gold, chests, magic items, emotes and more. They will also get a chance to play in the World Finals and earn real cash.

The challenge begins on August 6, and participation will be free for everyone. Players must build a strong tournament deck to win maximum battles.

Wizard, Mega Knight and 3 other strong cards to use in Clash Royale's Qualify for CRL challenge

1) Valkyrie

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 354

Hitpoints: 2641

Valkyrie, which deals area damage to the opposition's ground force, is one of the greatest Rare cards in Clash Royale. Opponents' ground swarm cards like Goblin Barrel, Skeleton Army, Goblin Gang, Elite Barbarians and others can readily be defeated by Valkyrie.

Valkyrie employs an axe that assaults and defends against adversary troops from all angles. Players should employ ground troops like Dark Prince, Ram Rider and Pekka along with Valkyrie.

Valkyrie can also be used as a Mini Tank card to deal with opposing troops and launch an onslaught against the enemy's tower.

2) Wizard

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 373

Hitpoints: 955

Once a player reaches Arena 4, they will be able to access The Wizard. This is a powerful anti-air card that deals widespread damage to opposing troops and towers. Due to his strong damage output, Wizard is an effective support troop to combine with cards like Ram Rider, Mini Pekka and Mega Knight.

Wizards can also be deployed to halt the advance of an enemy's swarm army, such as the Barbarians or the Goblin Gang. It is one of the best anti-air cards to use in the Qualify for CRL challenge because of its damage output.

3) Goblin Barrel

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 159

Hitpoints: 267

Once players get to Arena 3, they will be able to unlock Goblin Barrel, one of the greatest Spell cards in Clash Royale. If utilized properly, it can seriously damage the enemy's towers. Three goblins with high damage and hit points charge the target as soon as Goblin Barrel is dropped into the battlefield.

Goblin Barrel can be utilized in conjunction with strong cards like Hog Rider and Miner. After the enemy has played its low-elixir counter-attack cards, such as Zap, Log, and Spirits, players should employ the Goblin Barrel to attack towers.

4) Mega Knight

Cost: 7 Elixir

Damage: 355

Hitpoints: 5280

Mega Knight is one of the few Clash Royale cards that provide splash damage, making it especially effective against cards like Elite Barbarians and Goblin Gang that deploy swarm troops. It can be used as a counterattack tank troop card due to its high hit point and good damage output.

Players can use low-elixir support cards like Log, Zap, Spear Goblins and Fireball to fend off the Mega Knight's hostile forces. Mega Knight's splash damage ability is a powerful counter to an opponent's ground force push.

5) Archer Queen

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 299

Hitpoints: 1330

The Archer Queen, which can be unlocked once the King Tower reaches level 14 in the game, is the only anti-air Champion card in Clash Royale. It is a potent anti-air Range card that can quickly kill cards with a lot of hit points (like Golem) and stop the enemy's advance at the same time.

By investing in one more Elixir, players can unleash Archer Queen's unique ability, "Cloaking Cape," which enhances her damage output while temporarily transforming her into invisibility.

To acquire the most elixir value in Clash Royale, Archer Queen should be used as a support card.

