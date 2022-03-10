What is the best Mega Knight deck in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale is one of the most popular mobile games in the world because of its graphics and unique gameplay. Players must attack opponents using an 8-card deck to win 1v1 and 2v2 battles. This deck can be made using unlocked cards.

One of the most popular cards is Mega Knight, which is not only a good tank troop, but also a high damage card that can be used in multiple decks. In this article, we will discuss the best Mega Knight decks in Clash Royale that can be used to win various battles.

The best Mega Knight deck in Clash Royale includes Valkyrie, Fireball and more

1) Mega Knight

Cost: 7 Elixir

Damage: 355

Hitpoints: 5,280

The Mega Knight is a legendary card in Clash Royale that can be unlocked by players once they reach Arena 7. When used, it causes massive damage, just like other splash damage cards in the game.

Mega Knight is one of the most powerful troops in the game because it not only deals a lot of damage but also has a lot of hitpoints.

2) Goblin Barrel

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 289

Hitpoints: 955

Goblin Barrel is a popular Epic card in the game and can be obtained once players reach Arena 3. A barrel is launched from the King's Tower when this card is used. Three goblins are freed when the goblin barrel shatters on the ground, causing massive damage to enemy troops and towers.

3) Fireball

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 913

It is one of Clash Royale's most powerful spell cards and is capable of finishing the Wizards and Musketeers. Players will receive this spell card after completing the in-game training. It can be used to harm opposing towers and halt an enemy's push.

4) Wizard

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 373

Hitpoints: 955

Unlocked in Arena 4, the Wizard is a high-hitpoint area-damage unit that can be obtained. It is a good support unit for the Mega Knights because of his huge area damage ability. His ability to cope with air troops enables him to take on powerful air troops such as the Minion Horde and Inferno Dragon.

5) Inferno Tower

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 2810

Hitpoints: 2,318

Inferno Tower is a good defensive card to deal with opposing high hitpoint troops like Mega Knight, Golem, Pekka and many more. It can be unlocked at Arena 4 and should be placed at the center of the base to distract troops and deal damage.

6) Valkyrie

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 345

Hitpoints: 2,641

Valkyrie is one of the strongest Rare cards in Clash Royale and has high area damage and massive hitpoints. Valkyrie can be unlocked when players reach Arena 2. Her axe inflicts damage on all enemy units in her vicinity, which makes her an excellent support troop to deal with the Elite Barbarians and Skeleton Army.

7) Magic Archer

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 152

Hitpoints: 704

Magic Archer is a powerful Legendary unit that deals a lot of damage. He shoots arrows in a straight line and hits all enemy troops in the arrow's path. This makes it useful against swarms of troops such as the Minion Horde and Skeleton Army.

8) Minions

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 135

Hitpoints: 305

Minions are air units that are useful in dealing with low-hitpoint troops that get unlocked during Clash Royale training. Players should use Minions along with the Mega Knight to protect themselves from Bats and ground troops.

