How to use Goblin Barrels in Clash Royale

Clash Royale is a popular online game owned by SuperCell. It involves mutiplayer 1v1 battles and sometimes 2v2 battles where players use character cards. These cards are troops that get deployed to the battlefield upon selection.

Deploying cards costs Elixir, which is earned gradually over the course of the battle. So, it is important to spend Elixir judiciously and deploy the best cards.

Goblin Barrel is one of the best Epic level cards that can be launched at opposing towers, and also works as a support troop for other cards. In this article, we will delve into details about the Goblin Barrel and the various ways to use it in attacking strategies.

Goblin Barrels in Clash Royale

Goblin Barrel is a popular Epic card that can be unlocked from the Barbarian Bowl (Arena 3). It's a spell that sends a barrel flying from the player's King's Tower to the drop point. The goblin barrel shatters on impact, releasing three goblins and causing considerable damage to the nearest building or troops.

The in-game description of the Goblin Barrel reads:

"Spawns three Goblins anywhere in the Arena. It's going to be a thrilling ride, boys!"

The Goblin Barrel in Clash Royale can be launched from any location, allowing players to attack or finish off buildings that they are unable to access. Goblin Barrel's Goblins deal a lot of damage per second, but they have a lot of hitpoints. It can cause incredibly high damage in a short amount of time if it is tanked by a high hitpoint soldier that distracts the Archer Towers and any defensive units.

Goblin Barrel statistics

The Goblin Barrel is one of four cards that create troops everywhere in the Arena, with the Graveyard card, Miner and Goblin Drill being the others.

Here are Goblin Barrel's statistics:

The Goblin Barrel has the smallest attack radius of 1.5 tiles.

It costs 3 Elixir to train a Goblin Barrel.

It is one of the most popular Epic cards that has a hit speed of 1.1 seconds.

The Goblin Barrel has maximum be upgraded to Level 14, where Goblins have 268 hitpoints and 144 damage per second.

It has a very fast speed that attacks only ground troops.

How to use Goblin Barrels?

Players should never use Goblin Barrels alone in the Clash Royale attack strategy. However, launching a Goblin Barrel to the opponent's Archer Tower after playing a Princess card on the bridge is a solid attacking strategy. The goblins will most likely draw the opponent's attention away from the Archer Tower, allowing the Princess to focus on it.

Goblins can deal a lot of damage to the Tower if the player deploys troops to deal with the Princess. Ascertain that the enemy does not have any spells that can be used on Goblins right away.

Another approach to use Goblin Barrel is to use Archers or the Zap spell right after you deploy it to take off swarms of troops such as the Minion Horde or Skeleton Army. Using Fireball is a good way to take down Wizards and Witches that can damage Goblins.

Finally, the Goblin Barrel is a must-have card in Clash Royale battle deck that should be used as a support troop for high-hitpoint battle cards such as Golem, Witches, and Ice Golem.

