Which is the best Champion in Clash Royale?

It has been a few months since the introduction of Champions in Clash Royale. Like all other rarities, Champion is a card rarity among the 106 options.

All the cards in Clash Royale have been categorized into five rarities - Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Champion. Champion troops do not fall under a player's deck cycle, making them much more efficient than other rarities.

There are three Champion cards: Archer Queen, Golden Knight, and Skeleton King.

Best Champion in Clash Royale

Skeleton King, one of three cards of Champion rarity, is a massive version of the ordinary skeleton troop from CoC and CR. It is an area damage-dealing melee troop with high hit points and moderate damage.

Like all the other Champions, they stay out of the user's card cycle. They can be used for a certain amount of Elixir and can return only after being killed.

In-game description of Skeleton King:

"The King of the undead himself. He sometimes feels lonely (could be due to his non-flattering features) and will summon friends to join him in the battle even after death. Tough guys have feelings too!"

Skeleton King's ability, Soul Summoning, is what makes him the best Champion of all. He collects the soul of every troop that dies on the field. It summons a maximum of 20 skeletons and a minimum of six, depending on how many were collected on-field.

The best part about his ability is its cost. It only costs two Elixir to trigger his skill, which, even though it is more than the Elixir required to activate the skill of any other Champion in the game, is still more effective than the others.

Statistics of Skeleton King

Cost - 4

Hit Speed - 1.6 seconds

Speed - Medium (60)

Deploy Time - 1 second

Range - Melee: Medium (1.2)

Target - Ground

Count - 1

Transport - Ground

Skeleton King deals a damage of 112 per second at base level and has 2300 hitpoints. He is, without a doubt, the most efficient and best Champion to exist in Clash Royale.

