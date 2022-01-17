Magic Archer in Clash Royale: Stats, HP, Damage Type and more

Owned by Finnish game development giant SuperCell, Clash Royale is an online multiplayer battle game, where players battle using character cards. Currently, these cards are divided into five rarities: Common, Epic, Rare, Legendary, and Champions.

"Magic Archer" is one of the most powerful Legendary cards in Clash Royale that can be obtained from a Legendary Chest at Arena 13.

More about the Magic Archer in Clash Royale

Magic Archer is a long-ranged area damage troop with somewhat low hitpoints and damage. He fires arrows that travel in a straight line, damaging the target as well as additional units in the arrow's route.

The Magic Archer card

The in-game description of Magic Archer reads:

"Not quite a Wizard, nor an Archer - he shoots a magic arrow that passes through and damages all enemies in its path. It's not a trick, it's magic!"

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale The Magic Archer Draft Challenge is still on! 🏹 The Magic Archer Draft Challenge is still on! 🏹 https://t.co/rByBs0Bgay

Due to his superior attack range, the Magic Archer excels at countering opponent buildings while also surviving spells like Zap, Log, and Arrows. When he shoots an Archer Tower, the arrow passes through it, even attacking the deployed troops behind it.

He can quickly fight off swarms like the Skeleton Army and Goblin Gang, thanks to his superior speed and his arrows' ability to pass through troops. This card is also capable of killing a Minion Horde completely without receiving any damage.

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale A lot of time and effort goes into bringing our Royale characters’ to life! 🖌️



Here’s some initial concept art for the Magic Archer (who came close to being bald) 🏹 A lot of time and effort goes into bringing our Royale characters’ to life! 🖌️Here’s some initial concept art for the Magic Archer (who came close to being bald) 🏹 https://t.co/TDrlspqADJ

Magic Archer Statistics

Statistics of the Magic Archer

The Magic Archer has a hit speed of 1.1 seconds.

It covers a range of 7 tiles attacking both air and ground troops.

A max level Magic Archer deals a damage per second of 152, and has 704 hitpoints.

Magic Archer is a Legendary troop that costs 4 Elixir to train.

At 0.25 tiles, the Magic Archer has the smallest area damage radius of all the Clash Royale cards.

Finally, Magic Archer is an ideal legendary card for use in any competent player's Clash Royale deck. It deals a lot of damage, making it a good counter to the skeleton army. All of these advantages make Magic Archer a card worth investing in for high-level upgrades.

