How to use Skeleton Army in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale is without a doubt one of the most popular mobile games in the world since it offers players a variety of new and unique troops to test. Players must assemble an eight-card deck out of these troops, which range in rarity from Common to Champion.

Skeleton Army, which is utilized by players from all arenas to tackle opponents' troops and win 1v1 and 2v2 battles, is one such troop that is unique. This article will go over Skeleton Army and ways to use it in the game.

Skeleton Army in Clash Royale

The Skeleton Army in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Arena 2 grants access to the Skeleton Army card. With 15 single-target skeletons attacking at the same time, they have very low hitpoints and deal relatively lower damage, but they are able to land several attacks every second.

The in-game description of the Skeleton Army is:

"Spawns an army of Skeletons. Meet Larry and his friends Harry, Terry, Gerry, Mary, etc."

The Skeleton Army is particularly effective against single target enemy troops and building targeting cards like the Pekka, Giant, and Prince because of their large numbers and overall high DPS. The low-cost of 3 Elixir also makes it a very adaptable card that can provide an Elixir advantage in practically any situation.

The Skeleton Army can also trick an opponent into utilizing their area damage spell, allowing the player to safely use other high DPS swarms like the Goblin Barrel and other direct tower cards.

It can be upgraded to Level 14, where it has 108 hitpoints and deals a damage of 108 to opposing troops and towers. It costs 3 Elixir to train in the Skeleton Army and the card has a one second deployment time. Skeletons are one of the fastest troops in Clash Royale, and they have a hit speed of one second as well.

How to use the Skeleton Army in Clash Royale?

As the Skeleton Army is a group of 15 Skeletons, it is a good way to stop an opponent's push with ground troops.

The Skeleton Army is capable of finishing area-damage troops, if the Skeletons are directly out above the enemy troop.

Players should use it to counter high DPS cards like Pekka, Prince, and many more.

They can also be used to stop troops like Miner and Goblin Barrel that can directly cause a lot of damage to the towers.

Finally, the Skeleton Army is one of the strongest swarm soldiers in Clash Royale since it can encircle and destroy an enemy unit. Players mostly add it to their deck because it is a low-cost Elixir that allows them to halt an enemy's push.

