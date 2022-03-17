There are a variety of troops in Clash Royale that have unique abilities and, if used properly, can help you win multiplayer 1v1 and 2v2 battles. These cards are of different rarities ranging from Common to Champion with varied Elixir costs and special abilities.

One such card that is very popular among Clash Royale esports players is "Elite Barbarians," which, when used effectively, can help you easily take down a tower without additional support. This article will discuss Elite Barbarians and various ways to use it.

Elite Barbarians in Clash Royale

Once players reach Arena 10, they can unlock the Elite Barbarians card. It summons two Barbarians who deal a lot of damage and have a lot of hitpoints. The following is the in-game description of the Elite Barbarians card:

"Spawns a pair of leveled up Barbarians. They're like regular Barbarians, only harder, better, faster and stronger."

Elite Barbarians are most effective when used as a defensive card that can turn into a counterattack, especially against tank troops that can easily be hit by the Elite Barbarians, such as the Wizard and Musketeer. This makes it easier for players to get an Elixir advantage over their opponents.

Elite Barbarians is a common rarity card that can easily be unlocked by players using any of the following ways:

Opening multiplayer and roadmap reward chests

Purchasing through various shop offers after paying a little amount of Gold

Using trade coins with clanmates to unlock the Elite Barbarians card

Asking in form of clan donations

How to use Elite Barbarians in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale We're making Elite Barbarians *really* elite, Tornado suck harder (in a good way) and more! Find out why: clashroyale.com/blog/release-n… We're making Elite Barbarians *really* elite, Tornado suck harder (in a good way) and more! Find out why: clashroyale.com/blog/release-n…

Elite Barbarians make good tanks for other cards like Ice Wizard and Archers because of their high hitpoints and damage ability. The following are a few ways to use Elite Barbarians in multiplayer battles:

The Elite Barbarians may be utilized to push slower cards like the Valkyrie card, producing a brilliant synergy in which the Valkyrie finishes swarms of troops while the Elite Barbarians deal with high hitpoint troops.

If your opponent is low on Elixir, you can use Elite Barbarians to rush a lane. Their rapid movement speed allows them to approach the tower and inflict large damage quickly.

Casting Rage on Elite Barbarians can make them even more dangerous since it increases their already high movement speed and damage output, making them much more difficult to deal with.

Finally, Elite Barbarians is one of the deadliest common cards in Clash Royale. It can easily tackle any high hitpoint troop and deal a lot of damage to the opposition. Players should add it to their 8-cards deck and create a special attacking strategy.

