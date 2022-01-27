How to unlock Ice Wizard in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale is an online multiplayer game launched by SuperCell after the success of Clash of Clans. It consists of multiplayer 1v1 and 2v2 battles in which players employ character cards.

These cards represent troops who get deployed to the battlefield once they have been chosen. The cost of deploying cards is Elixir, which is gained over the course of the battle. As a result, it's critical to use Elixir wisely and deploy the best cards.

Ice Wizard is a Legendary level card that can slow down enemy cards while also acting as a support troop for other cards. This article will go over the Ice Wizards' features and ways to unlock him.

Unlocking the Ice Wizard in Clash Royale

The Ice Wizard card is one of the most popular Legendary cards in Clash Royale that can be obtained by entering Arena 8 or opening a Legendary Chest. It's a medium-range card with moderate area damage and hitpoints.

The Ice Wizard's attacks delay the movement and attack speed of the enemy cards by 35%. He deals area damage around himself when spawned, slowing movement and attacking the speed of enemy towers and troops.

The in-game description of the Ice Wizard is:

"This chill caster throws ice shards that slow down enemies' movement and attack speed. Despite being freezing cold, he has a handlebar mustache that's too hot for TV."

Because of its capacity to slow down opponent movement, the Ice Wizard is best deployed defensively before being converted into a counterattack as a support unit. The Ice Wizard can take down vulnerable swarms such as the Skeleton Army, Minion Horde, and others despite dealing with low area damage.

The middle of the defender's side of the Arena is an ideal spot for an Ice Wizard since it maximizes the distance enemy cards must go, allowing the Ice Wizard to counter and finish them.

Ice Wizard's statistics

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Detailed Balance Info:



Ice Wizard Slow Duration 2s -> 2.5s



Royal Recruits -1 Elixir Cost (Removing 12% damage buff from last month)



Inferno Tower +4.5% Health



Bomber -1 Elixir Cost (-33%)

Damage Reduced (TBD)

Ice Wizard Slow Duration 2s -> 2.5s

Royal Recruits -1 Elixir Cost (Removing 12% damage buff from last month)

Inferno Tower +4.5% Health

Bomber -1 Elixir Cost (-33%)

Damage Reduced (TBD)

Health Reduced -31%

The Ice Wizard is a valuable card on both attack and defense since it drastically reduces opponent troop damage every second. The slowing effect is especially noticeable against fast-attacking troops like the Inferno Dragon. Below are a few statistics for the Ice Wizard card:

The Ice Wizard can be upgraded to Level 14 maximum, where he deals an area damage of 120 and has 910 hitpoints. The card's hit speed and deployment time are 1.7 seconds and 1 second, respectively. It can target air and ground troops and covers a range of 5.5 tiles.

Finally, the Ice Wizard is one of the most popular Legendary cards in Clash Royale, with an ability to slow down enemy attacks. It should be part of your attacking strategy and battle deck.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha