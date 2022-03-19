Which is the best tournament deck in Clash Royale?

Every week, Clash Royale developers release special in-game challenges and tournaments for players. Some of these tournaments may require them to participate in 1v1 or 2v2 battles by creating a tournament deck using unlocked cards.

Players must understand that the tournament deck should be different from the multiplayer battle since they can get opponents from any Arena. In this article, we will discuss the best tournament decks in Clash Royale that can help one win the majority of their tournament battles.

Best Tournament Deck in Clash Royale

1) Mega Knight

Cost: 7 Elixir

7 Elixir Damage: 355

355 Hitpoints: 5280

The Mega Knight is a legendary card that can be unlocked by players once they reach Arena 7. It, like other splash damage cards in the game, deals huge damage when deployed on the battlefield. It is one of the game's most powerful cards, as it not only deals high damage but also has massive hitpoints.

2) Wizard

The Wizard card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 5 Elixir

5 Elixir Damage: 370

370 Hitpoints: 955

The Wizards have a high-hitpoint and area-damage unit available at Arena 4. Because of his area damage ability, it is a good support unit for high-hitpoint troops. He can counter strong air units and support other friendly ground troops.

3) Miner

The Miner card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 3 Elixir

3 Elixir Damage: 256

256 Hitpoints: 1600

Miner is a legendary card found in Arena 4 when you open a Legendary Chest. He's a melee unit with a lot of hitpoints and damage that can be placed anywhere in the arena without taking any damage. Its ability to quickly approach towers without taking damage makes it an important tournament deck troop.

4) Valkyrie

The Valkyrie card in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

4 Elixir Damage: 345

345 Hitpoints: 2641

Valkyrie is a Rare card that can be unlocked once players reach Arena 2. It has massive hitpoints and damage, making it a good ground support for troops. Her ax swing aids her in attacking all enemy troops within 360° vicinity of her, allowing her to quickly take down the Barbarians and Skeleton Army.

5) Inferno Tower

Cost: 5 Elixir

5 Elixir Damage: 2810

2810 Hitpoints: 2318

Inferno Tower is a powerful defensive card that can easily deal with high-hitpoint cards such as Golem, Mega Knight and Pekka. It can be unlocked at Arena 4 and should be positioned at the center of the base to stop the enemy's push and deal damage.

6) Goblin Barrel

The Goblin Barrel (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 3 Elixir

3 Elixir Damage: 289

289 Hitpoints: 955

Goblin Barrel is one of the strongest Epic spell cards in Clash Royale as it can deal a lot of damage to an enemy's towers. It can be deployed anywhere on the battlefield. When deployed, Goblin Barrel shatters on the ground, deploying three Goblins that deal massive damage to the target.

7) Minions

The Minions card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 3 Elixir

3 Elixir Damage: 135

135 Hitpoints: 305

It is one of the first few air troops that players receive after completing the in-game training. Minions are good support troops that can be used to counter ground troops like Mini Pekka, Valkyrie and Skeleton Army.

8) Fireball

The Fireball card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

4 Elixir Damage: 913

The most popular spell card in Clash Royale is Fireball, which may be used to finish low-health towers and halt the enemy's troops from pushing. Similar to Minions, players receive a Fireball card during in-game training. It can be used to deal with low-hitpoint air and ground troops.

