Qualify for CRL in Clash Royale: Information, rewards, and more

Clash Royale is one of the most played multiplayer online games worldwide. Players engage in 1v1 and 2v2 battles to get new cards and move up the scoreboard in the game. One of the most important components of Clash Royale is the various challenges. Players can use them to get magic items, chests, jewels, currency, cards, and cosmetics.

Every week, the game's creators offer players new tasks, and the most recent is the Qualify for CRL challenge. Players who excel in Clash Royale's latest "Qualify for CRL" challenge will have the opportunity to represent their nation in the World League.

Latest 1v1 troop challenges in Clash Royale

The Qualify for CRL challenge is the latest 1v1 challenge in the game. Players can participate for free and get a chance to represent their country in the Clash Royale World League as well as earn special rewards. Players who win 10 challenge battles can unlock 10 different rewards, including gold, chests, magic items, emotes, and more.

The in-game description of the Qualify for CRL challenge is as follows:

"Beat the challenge to qualify for a chance to play in the Clash Royale World Finals! See News Royale For more details. 3 losses and you're out, but you still have a chance to reset the challenge and play again!"

As the name suggests, the challenge offers an opportunity to make it to the Clash Royale World Finals. Players who participate in the challenge and fulfill the league requirements will be able to represent their nominations for the World Finals.

Players must create a tournament deck and fight against specially automated players to win all rewards and an entry to the World Finals. Players who finish all 10 battles will earn rewards as an achievement, an emote, and a chance to participate in the World Finals.

Like the Sudden Death challenge, the Qualify for CRL challenge will be over once players lose three battles. Players can reset their progress by spending gems or by purchasing the Pass Royale. Players must build an eight-card deck using cards ranging from Common to Champion before the battle to participate in the challenge.

Qualify for CRL Challenge rewards

The Qualify for CRL challenge is a casual gold challenge where players can earn a good amount of gold to upgrade and purchase cards. Players must win ten battles to unlock all the rewards. The following are the various rewards for completing all the battles of the Qualify for CRL challenge:

Players earn 2,500 gold on winning the first battle of the challenge

Players earn 5,000 gold on winning the second battle of the challenge

Players earn 7,500 gold on winning the third battle of the challenge

Players earn 10,000 gold on winning the fourth battle of the challenge

Players earn an Epic Chest on winning the fifth battle of the challenge

Players earn 15,000 gold on winning the sixth battle of the challenge

Players earn 25,000 gold on winning the seventh battle of the challenge

Players earn 50,000 gold on winning the eighth battle of the challenge

Players earn a Magical Lightning Chest on winning the ninth battle of the challenge

Players earn 100,000 gold on winning the tenth battle of the challenge

The Qualify for CRL challenge in Clash Royale is one of the best ways to earn gold and new cards to upgrade faster in the game. Players should consider participating in the challenge since it is free.

