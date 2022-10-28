Esports Awards Mobile Player of the Year 2022 nominees revealed

The seven nominees for the Esports Mobile Player of the Year 2022 award were revealed on October 27. The event is scheduled for December 13, and the winners of the year will be awarded in several different categories.

This year, esports players from six different mobile games have been nominated for the award, including PUBG Mobile veteran Order, Clash Royale star Mohamed Light, MLBB Pro Emann, and more.

Esports Mobile Player of the Year 2022 nominees include PUBG Mobile, Clash Royale, and Free Fire players

Ceng "Order" Zehai (PUBG Mobile)

Luan "Lost" Souza (Free Fire)

AN "LONG" Xulong (Wild Rift)

Mohamed "Mohamed Light" Tarek (Clash Royale)

Cauan "Cauan7" De Silva (Free Fire)

Sitetampo (Brawl Stars)

Eman "Emann" Sangco (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang)

Order, who hails from China and plays for Nova Esports, has impressed everyone with his spectacular gameplay over the past few years. He helped his team become consecutive two-time world champions. His squad member Paraboy, widely considered to be the best PUBG Mobile player, bagged the award for Esports Mobile Player of the Year 2021.

Brazilian Free Fire players, Lost and Cauan7 from LOUD, have also been included on the list. Both members have put up spectacular performances to win the LBFF 7 title this year.

Mohamed Light, a superstar Egyptian Clash Royale player, has had a stellar career so far. He recently became the world champion by winning the 2022 CR League World Finals. He was also previously nominated for the Esports Awards Mobile Player of the Year award in 2021.

Long, who is a part of Nova Esports' Wild Rift squad, was the MVP of the Icons Global Championship 2022, a $2 million tournament. The Chinese squad emerged victorious in the contest in a dominant fashion and was awarded $640K in prize money.

Brawl Stars pro Sitetampo is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world. His team, Zeta Division, was the winner of the Brawl Stars 2021 World Finals. The organization split the squad into two teams, and both qualified for the 2022 World Finals. The Japanese star now plays for Zeta Division One.

Emann from RSG Philippines is a well-known name in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and was the MVP of the Southeast Asia Cup 2022. RSG was the winner of the tournament after defeating popular squad RRQ Hoshi with one-sided dominance.

