Nova Esports wins Wild Rift Icons Global Championship 2022

Nova Esports were crowned champion of the Wild Rift Icons Global Championship (Image via Wild Rift/Twitter)
Modified Jul 10, 2022 12:29 PM IST

Nova Esports became champions of the Wild Rift Icons Global Championship, a prestigious $2 million tournament, by defeating JTeam in the Grand Finals. They were dominated throughout, winning all their matches, from the Play-Ins to the Grand Finals, which shows how skilled the squad is. The side received $640,000 in prize money.

JTeam was not in good form and lost four consecutive rounds to Nova Esports in the BO7 Grand Finals. The team qualified for the finale after defeating the Vietnamese team Flash 3-0 scoreline in the Semifinals. They walked away with $320,000.

The top 24 teams from eight regions participated in the event, a LAN affair at Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre, Singapore. 16 out of these 24 sides fought in the Play-Ins, with eight of them moving to the Group Stage, where eight rosters directly qualified from their regional championships.

These 16 teams were divided into four groups, with eight teams (the top two from each group) advancing to the Playoffs. All matches were played in BO3, excluding the Playoffs, which featured BO5 (Quarterfinals and Semifinals), while the Grand Finals was BO7.

Nova Esports' performances in Wild Rift Icons Playoffs

Nova Esports played against KT Rolster in the BO5 Quarterfinals, winning by a 3-1 scoreline. In the Semifinals, they defeated FunPlus Phoenix, who had defeated RRQ 3-0 in the previous round.

In the BO7 Grand Finals, Nova Esports claimed four consecutive matches to become the undisputed champion of the global event. The organization has won several world championship trophies in mobile esports, including PUBG Mobile and Clash of Clans.

Prize pool distribution of Wild Rift Icons Global Championship

  1. Nova Esports - $640,000
  2. JTeam - $320,000
  3. FunPlus Phoenix- $160,000
  4. Team Flash - $160,000
  5. KT Rolster - $80,000
  6. RRQ - $80,000
  7. Flash Wolves - $80,000
  8. JD Gaming- $80,000
  9. T1- $40,000
  10. Sengoku - $40,000
  11. Omegha Esports - $40,000
  12. Immortals - $40,000
  13. Leviatan - $40,000
  14. Team Queso - $40,000
  15. Buriram United - $40,000
  16. Liberty - $40,000
  17. Game Lord - $10,000
  18. Unsold Stuff - $10,000
  19. Rixx.GG - $10,000
  20. Sentinels- $10,000
  21. Furious Gaming - $10,000
  22. STMN - $10,000
  23. Keyd Stars - $10,000
  24. Freecs - $10,000

Chinese teams once again displayed a one-sided dominance throughout the event, as four of the eight sides that qualified for the Playoffs were from the country. The first Wilf Rift global event, the Horizon Cup, was also won by a Chinese team, DKG.

