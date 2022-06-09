Wild Rift Icons Global Championship 2022: Teams, format, schedule, prize pool, and more

The Wild Rift Icons Global Championship 2022, a $2 million event, is all set to take place between June 14 and July 9. A total of 24 teams from eight regions will compete for the trophy. The event will be a LAN affair at the Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre in Singapore.
The championship will be played in three stages: the Play-Ins, Group Stage, and Knockout Stage. The top eight teams from their regional tournaments have made it directly to the Group Stage, while sixteen teams have qualified for the Play-Ins. These sixteen teams are divided into four groups, with the top two teams from each group moving to the Group Stage. The top eight teams from the Group Stage will advance to the Knockout.
Qualified teams for Wild Rift Icons Global Championship 2022
Play-Ins teams:
- JD Gaming
- Nova Esports
- JTeam
- Unsold Stuff Gaming
- Flash Wolves
- RRQ
- Buriram United
- Sentinels
- Rix GG
- Game Lord
- Freecs
- T1
- Furious Gaming
- STMN
- Keyd Stars
- Liberty
Group Stage teams:
- FunPlus Phoenix
- Team Flash
- KT Rolster
- Sengoku Gaming
- Omegha Esports
- Leviatan
- Immortals
- Team Queso
Wild-Rift Icons Schedule:
- Play-Ins: June 14 to 18
- Group Stage: June 21 to 25
- Knockout: July 1 to 9
The Play-Ins and Group Stages will be played in a double elimination bracket (BO3). The Knockout will feature a single elimination bracket in which the Quarterfinals and Semifinals will be conducted in a best-of-five (BO5), and the Grand Finals will be played in a best-of-seven (BO7) format.
The Horizon Cup, held in November 2021, was the first global event for Wild-Rift Esports, and the event was won by Chinese team DKG. Only three teams (Sengoku, KT Rolster, and Team Queso) that competed in the Horizon Cup have once again made it to the Icons Championship.
FunPlus Phoenix qualified for the event by winning the WRL 2022 Season 1. The team is one of the top contenders for the Icon trophy. Team Flash and Team Queso have been performing well in the past few months. KL Rolster and Sengoku, who were in fourth and sixth place in the Horizon Cup, will try to win their first global trophy.
Nova Esports, a well-known name in PUBG Mobile Esports, will hope to dominate in the Wild-Rift tournament. Sentinels, a popular organization in Valorant Esports, entered the Wild Rift scene in August 2021. The team qualified for the play-ins by securing second place in the North America Series 2022 Season 1. T1, a popular esports organization worldwide, will also hope to take the trophy.