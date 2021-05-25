Everything to know about Crazy Raccoon in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters, Reykjavik

Crazy Raccoon has shown their potential in their first match of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik against North American team Version 1.

The side won the VCT 2021: Japan Stage 2 Challengers and they are currently in Iceland to represent the Japanese region in the Valorant Championship Tour Masters, Reykjavik. The Japanese team faced Version 1 on the inaugural day of the tournament but unfortunately lost the tie 2-0.

However, both matches ended in a close margin, and Crazy Raccoon showed their potential to everyone. The team got a lot of appreciation for their performance in the tie.

Everything about Crazy Raccoon at the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik

Crazy Raccoon is a Japanese Valorant team. The team started its Valorant journey in July 2020 with An "Medusa" Min-cheol, Hiroto "rion" Tateno, Jyousuke "Zepher" Matsuda, and Tonbo. Later, Yusuke "neth" Matsuda joined the team in September 2020. But Tonbo decided to discontinue his journey with Crazy Raccoon and left in December 2020.

To fill the void in the team, Crazy Raccoon signed Byeon "Munchkin" Sang-beom in January 2021. The team also signed Lim "Twinkl" Young-bin and Yusuke "mun" Ota as part of their coaching staff in February 2021.

Squad members

An "Medusa" Min-cheol

Hiroto "rion" Tateno

Yusuke "neth" Matsuda

Byeon "Munchkin" Sang-beom

Jyousuke "Zepher" Matsuda

Crazy Raccoon has dominated the Japanese Valorant scene in the last few months. They were the champions in VCT 2021: Japan Stage 1 Masters, where they beat Absolute Jupiter in the grand final.

They continued their dominance in the Japanese region in the VCT 2021: Japan Stage 2 Challengers Finals and were crowned champions, beating Absolute Jupiter in the grand final again and qualifying for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

The strategic and fearless nature of their playstyle against Version 1 in their first match of the VCT Masters Reykjavik has caught the eye of many spectators. Some also suggested that the Japanese team can be darkhorses in the later stages of the competition.

For now, Crazy Raccoon has dropped to Lower-Bracket after losing to Version 1. They will face the loser between Team Vikings and X10 Esports in the Lower-Bracket Round 1 and will have to win the tie to stay in the competition and prove those predictions right.