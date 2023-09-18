Monster Hunter Now: All monsters and their details

Niantic's latest entry, Monster Hunter Now, has gained massive popularity within a few days of its release, and adding to its success is the vast range of monsters. As of this writing, the developers have introduced 13 large and five small monsters. The small ones are easy to kill with upgraded weapons but only drop a single item upon defeat. However, large ones are tough and rewarding, as they drop numerous materials.

They have varying difficulty levels represented by stars, where more stars indicate challenging beasts. Each possesses elements and is weak against the weapon's element type. With that said, this article lists all monsters and their details in Monster Hunter Now.

Monster Hunter Now: All monsters, their location, weaknesses, breakable parts, and more

Monster Hunter Now features various monsters from Capcom’s popular Monster Hunter franchise. Players can hunt them in three locations, Swamp, Desert, and Forest, to complete quests and increase their hunter rank. Knowing each monster before engaging in battles helps counter them swiftly.

Each monster has a unique physique, features, and attacking style. They drop various materials, with which one can forge new weapons and armor sets and upgrade them. Additionally, Hunter Rank 12 or above players can break some of their parts to obtain additional resources.

That said, below is a detailed explanation of all monsters, starting with large ones.

Great Jagras

Great Jagras in Monster Hunter Now. (Image via Niantic)

The leader of small Jagras packs, Great Jagras, is at the lowest in the food chain. However, it does not hesitate to assault the monsters that are higher. Great Jagras’s insatiable hunger only quenches by devouring a prey whole. This iguana-like monster debuted in Capcom’s Monster Hunter World and is one of the giant monsters players encounter in the initial stages.

Location: Forest, Swamp, and Desert

Forest, Swamp, and Desert Element: None

None Breakable Parts: Head, Stomach, and Forelegs

Head, Stomach, and Forelegs Weaknesses: Poison and Fire

Poison and Fire Materials Drop: Claw, Scale, and Hide, Mane

Kulu-Ya-Ku

Kulu-Ya-Ku in Monster Hunter Now. (Image via Niantic)

Kulu-Ya-Ku is a bird-type monster with well-developed forelegs. While standing on its hind legs, this wyvern picks up a dug-out boulder with its forelegs and throws it to attack the prey. It is also known for sneaking into other monsters’ nests and stealing their eggs.

Location: Desert, Swamp, and Forest

Desert, Swamp, and Forest Element: None

None Breakable Parts: Head and Forelegs

Head and Forelegs Weaknesses: Water

Water Materials Drop: Scale, Hide, Beak, Plume, and Primescale

Pukei-Pukei

Pukei Pukei in Monster Hunter Now. (Image via Niantic)

Pukei-Pukei catches prey with its whip-like elastic tongue. This bird monster also releases poisonous breath, a mix of plants and berries it consumes, and venomous fluid in its body.

Location: Forest, Desert Swamp

Forest, Desert Swamp Element: Poison

Poison Breakable Parts: Head, Back, Wing, and Tail

Head, Back, Wing, and Tail Weakness: Thunder

Thunder Materials Drop: Scale, Shell, Tail, Sac, Quill, and Primescale

Barroth

Barroth in Monster Hunter Now. (Image via Niantic)

Barroth made its first appearance in Monster Hunter 3. This Brute Wyvern uses a large crown on its head to smash enemies. Resting in a pool of mud to resist hot temperatures, Barroth destroys anyone disturbing its peace.

Location: Desert and Swamp

Desert and Swamp Element: Water

Water Breakable Parts: Head, Forelegs, Hind Legs, and Tail

Head, Forelegs, Hind Legs, and Tail Weakness: Fire and Poison

Fire and Poison Materials Drop: Shell, Claw, Tail, Scalp, Ridge, and Primeshell

Great Girros

Great Girros in Monster Hunter Now. (Image via Niantic)

The Great Girros releases toxins from its large fangs capable of paralyzing enemies. With a cobra-like appearance, this carnivorous beast sneakily searches for its prey in its territory. Here are the details of Great Girros in this new AR game:

Location: Forest and Swamp

Forest and Swamp Element: Paralysis

Paralysis Breakable Parts: Head, Forelegs, and Tail

Head, Forelegs, and Tail Weakness: Water

Water Materials Drop: Scale, Fang, Tail, Hood, Primescale, Primefang

Tobi-Kadachi

Tobi Kadachi in Monster Hunter Now. (Image via Niantic)

Tobi-Kadachi is capable of entering an electrified state. It does so by creating friction against the ground and trees with its fur. An electrified Tobi-Kadachi’s head and tail become a dangerous weapon and its body hair emits light.

Location: Forest and Swamp

Forest and Swamp Element: Thunder

Thunder Breakable Parts: Head, Back, Forelegs, Tail

Head, Back, Forelegs, Tail Weakness: Water and Poison

Water and Poison Materials Drop: Scale, Claw, Pelt, Membrane, Primescale, Electrode

Paolumu

Paolumu in Monster Hunter Now. (Image via Niantic)

Paolumu, a flying wyvern species, stores large amounts of air in its body. It can traverse across far distances by powerfully exhilarating the stored air. While flying, its tail can deal a devastating blow, obliterating anything on its way. See below for its details in Monster Hunter Now:

Location: Desert and Swamp

Desert and Swamp Element: None

None Breakable Parts: Neck, Pouch, Back, Wing, and Tail

Neck, Pouch, Back, Wing, and Tail Weakness: Fire and Thunder

Fire and Thunder Materials Drop: Scale, Pelt, Webbing, Shell, and Primescale

Jyuratodus

Jyuratodus in Monster Hunter Now. (Image via Niantic)

Jyuratodus resides in muddy swamps and uses mud as a weapon to paralyze enemies temporarily. This piscine wyvern camouflages itself in the muddy swamp and uses it to restore moisture to its scales. Here are the details of Jyuratodus in this action RPG title:

Location: Swamp

Swamp Element: Water

Water Breakable Parts: Head, Body, Hind Legs, and Tail

Head, Body, Hind Legs, and Tail Weakness: Thunder

Thunder Materials Drop: Scale, Shell, Fang, Fin, and Primescale

Rathian

Rathian in Monster Hunter Now. (Image via Niantic)

Rathian, also known as Queen of the Land, has robust legs, allowing her to run at an unmatched speed. It roams across the land and searches for its prey. Upon finding one, Rathian poisons and subdues it with her tail. The monster is often spotted hunting together with Rathalos, its male counterpart.

Location: Forest, Desert, and Swamp

Forest, Desert, and Swamp Element: Fire and Poison

Fire and Poison Breakable Parts: Head, Back, Wing, and Tail

Head, Back, Wing, and Tail Weakness: Thunder and Dragon

Thunder and Dragon Materials Drop: Scale, Shell, Webbing, Spike, Primescale, and Plate

Anjanath

Anjanath in Monster Hunter Now. (Image via Niantic)

The most aggressive monster, Anjanath, is to be feared because it attacks anyone without hesitation. If someone troubles this brute wyvern, its membrane (extending from its waist to its base) fans out and shoots the culprit with fire from its mouth like mythical dragons.

Location: Forest and Desert

Forest and Desert Element: Fire

Fire Breakable Parts: Head, Hind Legs, Back, and Tail

Head, Hind Legs, Back, and Tail Weakness: Water and Ice

Water and Ice Materials Drop: Scale, Hide, Beak, Plume, and Primescale

Legiana

Legiana in Monster Hunter Now. (Image via Niantic)

This ferocious monster is often found in Swamps, scanning for the herds of Raphinos. It breathes out cold air that slows down its prey by freezing, and then mercilessly devours them.

Location: Forest and Swamp

Forest and Swamp Element: Fire

Fire Breakable Parts: Head, Hind Legs, back, and Tail

Head, Hind Legs, back, and Tail Weakness: Water and Ice

Water and Ice Materials Drop: Scale, Hide, Claw, Webbing, Primescale, and Plate

Rathalos

Rathalos in Monster Hunter Now. (Image via Niantic)

Rathalos, also known as King of the Skies, with its female counterpart, Rathian, guard their nest together. It forms a boundary around the nest and guards from above. Rathalos attacks anyone trying to trespass its territory with robust venomous claws. Rathalos’ location, weaknesses, and other details are listed below:

Location: Forest, Desert, and Swamp

Forest, Desert, and Swamp Element: Fire and Poison

Fire and Poison Breakable Parts: Head, Back, Wing, and Tail

Head, Back, Wing, and Tail Weakness: Thunder and Dragon

Thunder and Dragon Materials Drop: Scale, Hide, Claw, Webbing, Primescale, and Plate

Diablos

Diablos in Monster Hunter Now. (image via Niantic)

Diablos is a herbivore monster that consumes desert cacti to survive. It digs the ground to live underneath and attacks any intruder passing through. Thanks to its great sense of hearing, no one goes unnoticed and faces the wrath of his twisted horns. Diablos’ details in this new free-to-play title are below:

Location: Desert

Desert Element: None

None Breakable Parts: Horn, Back, Wing, and Tail

Horn, Back, Wing, and Tail Weakness: Ice, Dragon, and Paralysis

Ice, Dragon, and Paralysis Materials Drop: Shell, Fang, Tailcase, Ridge, Primescale, and Marrow

Apart from these large monsters, hunters can also battle small ones. However, they are weak and do not possess any weaknesses or elemental types. Additionally, upon defeat, they drop a single item that helps upgrade armor and weapons. Here is the list of all the small monsters:

Jagras - Found in Forest. D rops Sharp Claw.

Found in rops Shamos - Found in Swamp and Desert. Drops Sharp Claw.

Found in and Drops Mernos - Found in Forest. Drops Wingdrake Hide.

Found in Drops Raphinos - Found in Forest. Drops Wingdrake Hide.

Found in Drops Noios - Found in Forest. Drops Wingdrake Hide.

Niantic has plans to release more monsters in future updates. Till then, the above-listed small and large monsters roam around the world. One can mark these giant monsters using paintballs in Monster Hunt Now and hunt them later at their comfort. Using the weapon type that matches the monsters’ weakness type helps players defeat them quickly and conveniently.