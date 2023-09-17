How to unlock new weapon types in Monster Hunter Now

Monster Hunter Now features various types of melee and ranged weapons to slay monsters. Each has several variants, and you can forge them all with materials dropped by defeating monsters. For instance, crafting a Sword & Shield type weapon, Carapace Edge, requires Barroth’s Claw. Sword & Shield is a beginner weapon type you use until the others are unlocked.

Each weapon type has upgradable abilities and special skills you can unlock by overgrading them. Additionally, the variants of each weapon type possess unique elements that provide advantages over certain monsters. With that being said, this article offers detailed information about each weapon type and how to unlock them all in Monster Hunter Now.

Monster Hunter Now guide to unlocking all weapon types

Niantic has released a total of six weapon types at launch, which are listed below:

Sword & Shield (Melee) Great Sword (Melee) Hammer (Melee) Bow (Ranged) Light Bowgun (Ranged) Long Sword (Melee)

You wield Sword & Shield to begin your Monster Hunter Now Journey. The second one you unlock is Great Sword, and you can do so by completing the first stage of Chapter 2: Shimmering Swamp. Unlocking the other four: Hammer, Bow, Light Bowgun, and Long Sword requires completing the Great Girros Urgent Quest, which concludes the second chapter.

To complete a chapter, you must clear all quests in it. Usually, they include slaying large and small monsters and collecting resources from gathering points. You can unlock every weapon type with a few hours of gameplay.

Upgrade your armor sets and overgrade your existing weapon type to enhance their attacking prowess, which makes the process faster. It also helps you reach a higher Hunter Rank faster.

All Monster Hunter Now weapon types and their special skills

Each weapon has its unique Special Skill in Monster Hunter Now that deals significant damage to monsters. Overgrading each to Grade 2 unlocks their respective skill.

Here is the list of all weapon types and their special skills:

Perfect Rush Combo (Sword & Shield): This Special Skill allows you to deal continuous damage with consecutive attacks.

This Special Skill allows you to deal continuous damage with consecutive attacks. Spirit Helm Breaker (Long Sword): Hunter jumps into the air and launches an attack on monsters.

Hunter jumps into the air and launches an attack on monsters. Spinning Bludgeon (Hammer): This Special Skill swings the hammer continuously, dealing damage followed by an upper attack.

This Special Skill swings the hammer continuously, dealing damage followed by an upper attack. Wyvernblast Counter (Light Bowgun): Hunter deals explosive damage by firing a powerful bullet.

Hunter deals explosive damage by firing a powerful bullet. True Charged Slash (Great Sword): This Special Skill provides damage buff in the next attack.

This Special Skill provides damage buff in the next attack. Dragon Piercer (Bow): You can launch a powerful bow that pierces through anything and deals massive damage.

About Monster Hunter Now

Niantic developed Monster Hunter Now in collaboration with Capcom. It is an Augmented Reality (AR) game based on Capcom’s hit Monster Hunter game series. This action RPG saw its global release for Android and iOS devices on September 14, 2023.

You walk around real-world places while exploring in-game Desert, Swamp, and Forest areas. These regions are home to a variety of monsters, such as Great Jagras, Diablos, Pukei-Pukei, and more.

Upon successfully defeating monsters within 75 seconds, they drop various items, which you can use to forge new weapons and armor sets and upgrade them at every opportunity. It also lets you mark a large monster using paintballs, which you can hunt in your own comfort.