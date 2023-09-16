What is the Max Hunter Rank in Monster Hunter Now?

Monster Hunter Now is the latest release of the Monster Hunter series by Niantic. It offers an approachable monster-hunting experience and helps players climb the Hunter Ranks. Launched on September 14, 2023, this new mobile game has revealed 22 Hunter Ranks (HR) so far. Thus, HR22 is the Max Hunter Rank in Monster Hunter Now. Each of these ranks reflects your experience as a hunter.

Some of these Hunter Ranks bring amazing rewards for you. Concentrate on progressing through the main quest to earn many and unlock new Monsters and weapon types. This article talks about everything we know so far about the ranked mode and its rewards.

The Max Hunter Rank in Monster Hunter Now and all rank rewards

Stop the Monsters from taking over in Monster Hunter Now (Image via Niantic)

HR 22 is the Max Hunter Rank in Monster Hunter Now. Here is the complete Hunter Rank rewards and unlocks list, plus more.

HR 1: N/A

N/A HR 2: N/A

N/A HR 3: N/A

N/A HR 4 : 300 Zenny, Equipment Upgrading

: 300 Zenny, Equipment Upgrading HR 5 : Paintball (1), Wander Droplet (1)

: Paintball (1), Wander Droplet (1) HR 6 : 300 Zenny, 10x Gadget Great Jagras Scale, 2x Great Jagras Claw, 8x Iron Ore, 4x Sharp Claw, 2x Flowfern, 1x Paintball, Group Hunts, Forging, Friend List

: 300 Zenny, 10x Gadget Great Jagras Scale, 2x Great Jagras Claw, 8x Iron Ore, 4x Sharp Claw, 2x Flowfern, 1x Paintball, Group Hunts, Forging, Friend List HR 7 : 2x Monster Bone S, 1x Paintball

: 2x Monster Bone S, 1x Paintball HR 8 : 1x Paintball, Palico Bag

: 1x Paintball, Palico Bag HR 9 : 1x Paintball

: 1x Paintball HR 10 : 1x Paintball

: 1x Paintball HR 11 : 1000 Zenny, 300 Gems, 1x Great Jagras Mane, 3 Great Jagras Claw, 1x Machalite Ore, 4x Great Jagras Scale, 1x Paintball, 2x Monsters, Daily Quests, Ability to gain HR Points by slaying large monsters and completing daily quests.

: 1000 Zenny, 300 Gems, 1x Great Jagras Mane, 3 Great Jagras Claw, 1x Machalite Ore, 4x Great Jagras Scale, 1x Paintball, 2x Monsters, Daily Quests, Ability to gain HR Points by slaying large monsters and completing daily quests. HR 12 : N/A

: N/A HR 13 : N/A

: N/A HR 14 : N/A

: N/A HR 15 : Weapon types Bow, Hammer, Light Bowgun, and Long Sword

: Weapon types Bow, Hammer, Light Bowgun, and Long Sword HR 16 : N/A

: N/A HR 17 : N/A

: N/A HR 18 : N/A

: N/A HR 19 : N/A

: N/A HR 20 : 1000 Zenny, 1x Wander Droplet, 1x Paintball

: 1000 Zenny, 1x Wander Droplet, 1x Paintball HR 21 : M/A

: M/A HR 22: N/A

It is worth noting that using referral codes can be another way to get more of these rewards.

How to climb up the Hunter Rank ladder faster?

Defeat Monsters to earn more HRP (Image via Niantic)

Earn more Hunter Rank Points to rank up early. You can collect these points to reach the Max Hunter Rank in Monster Hunter Now by completing the main quests, daily quests, and by defeating other monsters.

The main quests can earn you 50 to 150 Hunter Rank Points (HRP). Daily quests will earn you a total of 600 HRP - there will be three quests per day, each offering 200 HRP. You can also earn 10 HRP for defeating each monster.

Considering the game is relatively new, the Max Hunter Rank in Monster Hunter Now will increase with future updates. Check out other game-related guides now to be one step ahead of the competition.