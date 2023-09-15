Monster Hunter Now referral codes: How they work, rewards, requirements, and more

Niantic’s latest Monster Hunter Now, which was made in collaboration with Capcom, is finally out on all mobile devices. To celebrate the launch, the developers are allowing players to redeem referral codes from their friends to get their hands on a fair bit of loot and rewards.

Items like Paintball, Potion, and Zeny are up for grabs, and the referral system is one of the best ways to engage with the rest of the Monster Hunter community and get your hands on a lot of loot every month.

Hence, today’s Monster Hunter Now guide will go over everything that you need to know about the Referal code system in Niantic’s new AR game.

How does the Referal System work in Monster Hunter Now?

When you boot up Monster Hunter Now for the first time on your device, you will get the option to enter the referral code of a person who has sent you the invite to the game.

Once you have put it in, both you and the player who sent the invitation will be able to get all the loot and rewards that the game is offering.

The benefits will be provided to both players, making this one of the best ways to farm extra loot like Paintball, Potion, and Zenny in the title.

What rewards will you get for using a Referral code in Monster Hunter Now?

For every referral code that you redeem and for every referral code of yours that a player redeems, you will get the following items:

Paintball x3

Potion x5

Zenny x300

However, these are the current rewards and are subject to change based on future patches and updates.

How to redeem Referral Codes in Monster Hunter Now: All requirements explored

If you have the referral code of another player, you will be able to insert it when beginning the game. However, you will not be able to get your hands on the rewards right away.

To get and start using the referral code rewards, you need to reach Hunter Rank 6 (HR6). Reaching that level is easy, and you will get there in no time.

How to give your referral code to other players in Monster Hunter Now

To give your referral code to other players, you need to make your way to the Player Profile tab, then tap on Friends, and pick Add Friends. Here you will find your referral code below, so copy it and share it with the friend that you want to play the game with.

However, much like being able to use the rewards, you cannot generate your referral code before you are HR6. Additionally, you can only get 20 rewards per month, so while the referral system is a great way to farm valuable items, it’s quite limited, and you cannot abuse the system.