When is Monster Hunter Now releasing on mobile? Pre-registration steps, rewards, and more

Niantic and Capcom's collaboration is bringing Monster Hunter Now, a new AR (Augmented Reality) game, to mobile this year. The developers at Niantic uploaded a showcase video on the title’s official YouTube channel to announce this exciting news. Before announcing the official release date, players got a sneak peek into the title’s gameplay and features.

Monster Hunter Now will release globally for Android and iOS devices on September 14, 2023. Until its official launch, fans can pre-register for the title and receive awesome milestone rewards. That said, this article provides a step-by-step guide to pre-registrations, milestone rewards, and more.

How to pre-register for Monster Hunter Now on mobile?

Pre-registration is open on Android and iOS. (Image via Niantic)

Monster Hunter Now received an official release date after a series of closed beta tests. Players can pre-register for this free-to-play title and receive awesome rewards on its official launch.

Here are the steps to pre-register for this upcoming RPG title:

Head over to Google Play Store on Android and the APP Store on iOS. Type Monster Hunter Now in the search bar and hit enter. After the results appear, tap the title’s icon to enter its page. Tap the Pre-order button on Apple and the Install button on Android devices.

Alternatively, you can visit the game's official website at https://monsterhunternow.com/en and tap on the Google Play Store or App Store according to your device.

Monster Hunter Now pre-registration rewards

Pre-registration milestone rewards for Monster Hunter. (Image via Niantic)

Pre-registered players will receive several rewards depending on the registration milestone achieved by the title. Here is the list of milestones and rewards:

Hitting 500,000 pre-registration milestones: 10 Potion and three Paintball

milestones: 10 Potion and three Paintball Hitting 1000,000 pre-registration milestones: Founder Medal and three Wander Pebble

milestones: Founder Medal and three Wander Pebble Hitting 2,000,000 pre-registration milestones: Two Special Pre-Order Makeup and Item Box Expansion +500

milestones: Two Special Pre-Order Makeup and Item Box Expansion +500 Hitting 3,000,000 pre-registration milestones: Two Special Pre-Order Makeup and three Double Rewards Ticket

milestones: Two Special Pre-Order Makeup and three Double Rewards Ticket Hitting 5,000,000 pre-registration milestones: 10k Zenny and Item Box Expansion +500

You must install and log in to the title within seven days of the official launch date to receive the rewards. After Niantic distributes the freebies, players must claim them from the in-game shop within 60 days of release.

About Monster Hunter Now

The game will be available as a free-to-play title on mobile devices. (Image via Niantic)

Monster Hunter Now is an upcoming real-world action RPG title developed by Capcom and Pokemon GO creator Niantic. It is the first AR release from the award-winning Monster Hunter video game series.

This action title allows forging weapons, teaming up with fellow online hunters, stepping outside, and hunting larger-than-life monsters. The type of monsters one encounters depends on their surroundings. Niantic has revealed several monsters and weapons that will be available in the title. Here is the list:

Weapons

Sword & Shield

Great Sword

Long Sword

Hammer

Light Bowgun

Bow

Monsters

Great Jagras

Kulu-Ya-Ku

Pukei-Pukei

Barroth

Great Girros

Tobi-Kadachi

Jyuratodus

Paolumu

Anjanath

Rathian

Legiana

Rathalos

Daiblos

This list only includes weapons and monsters announced in this mobile RPG title as of writing. There will be more with every update that arrives post-release.