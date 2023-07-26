5 ways Niantic can improve Routes in Pokemon GO

Routes is the latest addition to Pokemon GO's list of features. The feature is designed to chart interesting pathways on the map for other players to follow. Ideally, the path will take people through intriguing landmarks in the area and make exploring local communities while playing the game more fun. Unfortunately, upon release, Pokemon GO's Routes feature is far from optimized.

From not finding Routes near them to not being able to create new Routes, players have been running into several problems. Moreover, the list doesn't stop there. So, to make using the game's latest feature less painful and more fun, here are some things that Niantic can do,

Biggest problems with Pokemon GO's Routes feature, and what Niantic can do to help

1) Make Routes available to all players

Ever since the new Pokemon GO feature was announced, players have been reporting the absence of a sufficient number of Routes in their vicinity. Unsurprisingly, the problem was multiplied in rural areas and smaller cities, where players reported finding any Routes at all.

However, there were also players playing in the city centers of big cities who reported the absence of Routes near them. With the game already associating important steps in Research challenges like the "From A to Zygarde" to this new feature, it is important that Routes is available to everyone for the sake of fairness.

2) Have enough Zygarde Cell spawns inside Routes

Zygarde is the latest addition to Pokemon GO's line of Legendary Pocket Monsters. The Generation VI Legendary has three different forms. Players need a special item called Zygarde Cell to go from one form to another. It takes 50 Cells to evolve Zygarde from 10% to 50% Forme, and 200 more to get to its Complete Forme.

This means that players need 250 Zygarde Cells to achieve the critter's full potential. According to the game, Zygarde Cells can only be found on Routes. Unfortunately for players looking to upgrade their Zygarde, these Cells have been extremely rare, if at all present, on the few available Routes in Pokemon GO currently.

3) Don't involve Routes-based challenges in the Research activities till the feature is optimized

It is understandable that a new feature might have glitches. However, to involve it as a compulsory step in a sought-after Special Research is to add insult to injury. This is exactly the case with the "From A to Zygarde" Special Research in Pokemon GO.

The third stage of the Special Research has a challenge where players have to follow three Routes. Incidentally, this is also the stage of the Research where players get Zygarde as a reward. For those who are unable to find Routes near them, getting Zygarde becomes a distant dream till Niantic fixes the issues with the new feature.

4) Issue a definitive timeline for when Routes creation will be available to everyone

One of the biggest problems with Pokemon GO's newest feature is the absence of the Create Route option for all players. While it is true that Niantic announced the creation option will not be shipped to all players at release, the idea doesn't make much sense.

More players having the option to create Routes would definitely help increase the number of Routes available for other players to explore. This would go a long way in curbing a lot of the problems players are running into regarding this feature right now.

5) Reduce the wait time for Routes creation

It is important to implement a rigorous checking process for creating new Routes process to maintain community safety standards. To expedite the process, Niantic should try to dedicate more resources toward verifying Routes. A combination of AI programs and human experts can be helpful.

Approving routes as fast as possible is especially important in the early days of the feature in Pokemon GO. This is because the lack of a sufficient number of Routes means players can't get the full experience and provide feedback for further quality-of-life improvements about them.