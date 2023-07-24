How to find routes in Pokemon GO?

You can finally use the new Routes feature in Pokemon GO, well, to some extent. Along with this new feature, you can also catch a legendary Pocket Monster in the game. Zygarde debuted in Pokemon GO through a Special Research event called “From A to Zygarde.” It is a part of the brand new event in the game called “Blaze New Trails.”

There are six steps in the “From A to Zygarde” Special Research, but to get the Zygarde, you only have to complete the first three pages. This is because you get the Zygarde Cube and an encounter with Zygarde upon completing all the tasks up to page three.

This legendary Pocket Monster has three forms:

10% forme

50% forme

100% forme

Everyone will get the 10% forme from the Special Research. If you want to evolve your Zygarde into other forms, you will need Zygarde Cells. This makes Zygarde very unique. Trainers have been bouncing off the walls with the addition of this mechanic in Pokemon GO. In order to get Zygarde Cells, you must make use of the Routes feature.

In this article, we will discuss how you can find these Routes in Pokemon GO and collect the valuable Zygarde Cells.

Where can you find Routes in Pokemon GO?

If you open your Pokemon GO app and click on the button that shows the critters near you, you will find a new tab called “Routes.” Clicking on this tab will open the Routes page, and you can choose which one you want to walk on from here.

These Routes are created by other trainers, and you can follow them or create your own. You can use these paths for your daily adventure walks or Daily Incense sessions, though it is better to walk straight for the Daily Incense; Routes are usually loops. The minimum distance required for a Route to be valid is 500 meters with no upper limit.

There have been some complaints about this feature as people have not been able to find Routes around them or even make them. Like many of their other ventures, it feels like Niantic rushed the Routes feature, and the Pokemon GO fan base is not particularly happy about how things are rolling out.

It is especially difficult for people living in rural areas. It is difficult to find these in populated areas with a large number of players, and you can only imagine the nightmarish experience that people in rural areas are going through. Not only are these paths not available, but you cannot even make one.

Niantic has not rolled out the “Create a New Route” feature to everyone as of the writing of this article. So, you will have to wait till they do. And regarding the Zygarde mission, you must also wait for that. Since you will have to walk on a Route once and catch a Pokemon that spawns on the same, you will, unfortunately, not be able to complete this particular mission.