What is Niantic’s Campfire app and how can Pokemon GO players use it? 

Pokemon GO’s Augmented Reality abilities have garnered an immense playerbase worldwide. The main reason is its engaging gameplay, which allows them to battle with other Pokemon enthusiasts in real time. Different encounters and events encourage them to band together and enjoy it as a festival.

Niantic introduced an app called Campfire in July 2022, enabling players to find friends for raids and other events. It can be linked to several other apps, including Pokemon GO. One needs to sign up to make the most out of the social offering, and linking it with Pokemon GO will provide a unique experience to the game.

This article covers how players can use the Campfire app to enhance their gaming experience.

The connection of Campfire in Pokemon GO 2023

Campfire app allows players to participate in raids. (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO players can link the social app Campfire to the game. The platform was originally created to share information about trainers. It also involved connections to Raid Battles and other special events.

As the app evolved, Niantic integrated its features directly into its games. Trainers can add and join communities, make new friends, and even share messages, which will be helpful for more organized raids and gameplay.

Initially it was an invite-only experience, and but more players have been interested in joining since then. Previously, they might have had problems finding other trainers to partake in raids because these cannot be done solo.

This is where Campfire comes in and helps them find others willing to participate to be part of the raid. High-tier raids that require multiple trainers can be especially resolved now through Campfire.

To use the app, they must light a Flare in Flare Chat by tapping “Light a Flare.” These stay lit for 15 minutes, and players can only light one at a time. They can choose which push notifications they receive about Flares, and their location in real-time is shared with everyone in Flare Chat if they choose to do so.

Players can also share their Catch Cards with others in Campfire using Catch & Share by selecting the “Share To Campfire” option. They can make posts public, visible to friends, or private when sharing. Further, these can be reported if they violate Niantic's player guidelines.

How to get and connect the Campfire app to Pokemon GO in 2023

Downloaded the Campfire app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store. (Image via Niantic)

The Campfire app can be downloaded from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store. Some players will see a little square button on the game’s map, and they will be directed to Campfire if they click it.

After trainers log into the Campfire app, they must link it to their Pokemon GO account. They will also see a map with nearby Raids on it. After clicking on the icon, they can choose the "Light a Flare" option. Doing so will alert others that a Pokemon GO raid battle is happening nearby.

One thing worth noting is that if players use this feature, others on the app will be able to see their Niantic ID, username, and real-time location. Gamers should read the terms before joining if that is a cause for concern.

