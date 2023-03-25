What is the new Team Up feature in Pokemon GO Campfire app?

With Pokemon GO being one of mobile gaming's most successful and social experiences, it should come as no surprise that Niantic would eventually provide trainers with a place to congregate around as they play the successful geocaching title. However, a lot of players may not be in the know regarding this useful advancement.

Although the popular mobile game is one of the most socially-reliant titles on the market, one of the biggest complaints from the community is the lack of options when it comes to the game's events. Since these events are primarily designed for groups of players, fans in rural locations either don't have any events or they don't have anybody to participate in these events with.

This is where the new Campfire app from Niantic comes in. The app and its extensions into Niantic's already-released mobile titles aim to resolve this issue without the need for third-party applications or sketchy forum websites. So, what do players need to know about Campfire before they consider installing it for Pokemon GO?

The Campfire App in Pokemon GO: Everything to know

Official imagery for Niantic Campfire (Image via Niantic)

Campfire is Niantic's social media platform that's set around the company's many mobile games, with the largest forum being for Pokemon GO. Initially, this platform was meant to be a space where players could share their trainer info and connect for Raid Battles and similar events. However, as the app continues to be developed, Niantic has found ways to assimilate the functions of the app directly into their games.

Recently, a "Team Up" option has started appearing for some players at certain times when readying up for a Raid Battle. Through this experimental feature, players can essentially send out a "Looking For Group" request that trainers can join freely by using this feature. It can be assumed that this feature was implemented to give players in isolated locations a chance to join the fun.

So far, from what has been gathered about this feature, it will only improve with time. Since the feature is still experimental, it would be fair to assume that it will take some time before every trainer has the option to freely join any raid they wish to from across the globe. As of now, it's still unclear what this could mean for the future of Pokemon GO.

Based on the currently available information, when the feature is fully fleshed out and available to everyone, there will be a new selectable feature on the menu similar to what may be labeled as "Find a Raid" or something along those lines. It's presently unclear how the game chooses who to give this feature to, but for the highest chance of finding it, it's recommended that you turn on the "Experimental Features" option from Pokemon GO's settings menu.

For players wanting to use Campfire to find raids right now, the best course of action would be to download the app. Campfire can be found on every major app store for almost every mobile device.

