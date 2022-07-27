How to use Niantic's Campfire App for Pokemon GO

This July, Niantic released an app that works in tandem with Pokemon GO as well as its other mobile game titles. The app is called Niantic Campfire and can be downloaded at no charge to assist players when playing Niantic titles on mobile.

While some Pokemon GO trainers may stick to using other third-party apps to coordinate their gameplay, Niantic Campfire is a solid alternative and is officially endorsed by the game's developers.

The app can be a little tricky for first-timers to navigate, so trainers can find a guide to using Campfire down below. This should help them get started when coordinating between Campfire and Pokemon GO.

Using Campfire to enhance your Pokemon GO experience

Various screens for Niantic Campfire (Image via Niantic)

Once trainers have downloaded Niantic Campfire, they'll be able to use their existing accounts to access the app. Features available in Campfire will also be directly accessible from Pokemon GO as well, which is a nice plus.

Players using Campfire will gain access to a Discovery tab, which uses geometric data to find nearby communities to connect to. This can help players link up with each other to play together in raids or to battle head-to-head in PvP.

It's also possible to use Campfire to directly add nearby players to your Niantic friends list, which will be represented within Pokemon GO as well. Since these players will be added to one's Niantic friends list, it will be possible to interact with them in other Niantic titles such as Ingress or Pikmin Bloom if players choose.

This makes for a great way to add friends across games instead of re-adding them for each individual title.

Coordination is also a large part of Campfire as it allows fellow in-game trainers to share their locations when they enter specific raids. Considering that getting a raid party together can be tricky depending on location, this is a huge boon for more isolated players.

Granted, third-party apps such as Pokeraid perform the same functions, but that particular app operates on a currency-based system to join lobbies. With Campfire, trainers won't have to worry about watching ads or hosting raids for coins, as the app makes it quite easy to share raid locations.

Even without Niantic friends, trainers in Campfire can pop a flare on a given gym and attract other players to join them. Regardless of the difficulty of the raid, bringing friends along can expedite the path to victory, leading to more berries and Premier Balls as a reward. This, in turn, gives trainers a better chance of acquiring raid boss Pokemon in capture encounters.

It's important to note that Campfire was released very recently, so there may be more than a few issues and bugs to address. However, Niantic is already actively addressing various bugs through post-launch patches, and trainers who are willing to stick it out with the app should be able to reap the rewards in due time.

