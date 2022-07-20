5 easiest raid bosses to defeat in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's raids are often considered at least somewhat challenging, but that isn't always the case. In fact, many 1-star raids are incredibly simple to complete. Many of these Pokemon GO raids may not even be considered worth a raid pass.

However, trainers hunting for Pokemon with great IVs or additional candies may consider taking on these raids. These raids should be easy enough to complete solo, even with a meager battle team. Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find a list of the most effortless encounters they can expect to find in a raid situation.

Five Pokemon GO raid bosses that aren't a challenge (July 2022)

5) Bidoof

A small group of Bidoof (Image via Niantic)

Bidoof has remained something of a punchline throughout the Pokemon series, and this holds true in Pokemon GO. Its paltry stats and CP aren't remotely improved by the boost it receives as a raid boss.

While it may have slightly more health, raid boss Bidoof may not even be capable of causing a trainer's Pokemon to faint in many circumstances. Trainers likely won't even need to use specific counter Pokemon to defeat it. However, if they choose to do so, they should stick to Fighting-type Pokemon in their battle party.

4) Sunkern

Sunkern isn't meant for battle (Image via Niantic)

While its evolution Sunflora has some upsides in Pokemon GO, Sunkern simply can't say the same. Its stats are even more pathetic than Bidoof, not even benefitting from a mediocre health total. Defeating this Pokemon in a Pokemon GO raid can be done in a jiffy.

This little seed pod of a creature isn't built for combat in any capacity before it evolves. If trainers want to dispatch it in short order, they can use counters such as Fire-type or Ice-type Pokemon to drop its health to zero in a flash.

3) Metapod

Metapod in Pokemon Let's Go! (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Metapod truly only exists in the Pokemon series as an intermediary Pokemon until it can evolve into Butterfree. As such, there are almost no upsides to this Pokemon. It can't use Harden as it would in the main series, and moves like Tackle, Bug Bite, and Struggle don't exactly inspire confidence.

Trainers should be able to whittle down its health in seconds. While it does have higher health and defense stats than some members on this list, its offensive stats suffer as a result. While there's little need to counter this Pokemon, trainers can use Fire and Flying-types if they'd like.

2) Kricketot

Kricketot is fashionable, but that's about all (Image via Niantic)

With a maximum attack stat of 45 in Pokemon GO, Kricketot isn't scaring anybody. Its defense and stamina stats are slightly better but are so minuscule it hardly even matters.

Even with a raid boss boost, Kricketot is destined to be defeated in any raid battle it steps into. Much like Metapod, trainers don't need to counter this Pokemon by any stretch of the imagination. However, utilizing a Fire or Flying-type Pokemon will drop this little cricket in a heartbeat.

1) Magikarp

Magikarp is still as useless as ever (Image via Niantic)

It's no surprise that Magikarp tops this Pokemon GO raid boss list. The Pokemon's reputation as a complete pushover is well established throughout the entire franchise.

In GO, Magikarp's only two moves are Splash and Struggle, making it beyond worthless in battle regardless of whether a trainer is using it or fighting it as a raid boss. Even with boosted CP, Magikarp has no business being a raid boss. Until it becomes Gyarados, this Pokemon is only asking to be beaten down time and time again.

It goes without saying that trainers don't really need to counter Magikarp. However, if they do happen to be pressed for time, it doesn't hurt to use Grass and Electric-type Pokemon. This Pokemon is only really good for candies or evolving into Gyarados. There's no real in-between.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far