Is it possible for Sunkern to be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Sunkern, the Seed Pokemon, has spent quite some time in Pokemon GO. It evolves into Sunflora when fed 50 candies and given a Sun Stone, but does it have a shiny form available?

Fortunately for curious Pokemon GO trainers and dedicated shiny hunters, Sunkern's shiny form is currently available in-game, extending to Sunflora. Sunkern's shiny form, in particular, sports a darker, more orange-hued body color as well as a more pale green leaf sprouting from it.

It's not as noticeable of a difference compared to some Pokemon's shiny forms, but it exists nonetheless.

Pokemon GO: How to find and catch a shiny Sunkern

Sunkern's shiny form was introduced along with its Johto region counterparts Pineco and Natu (Image via Niantic/The Silph Road)

Although Sunkern is a common Pokemon in this day and age, it recently appeared much more frequently in the wild, via Incense or Lure Module use, and as a Research Task reward during Pokemon GO's Dia de Muertos event.

With so many possible ways to run into Sunkern, finding a shiny was considerably more manageable. Any increase in a Pokemon's appearance means trainers have more opportunities to encounter its shiny form.

However, gamers who might have missed out on the event for Dia de Muertos may have a more challenging time finding a shiny Sunkern.

Although finding a shiny Sunkern in Pokemon GO might be a little more difficult than it was during Dia de Muertos, trainers shouldn't be discouraged. Sunkern still pops up quite often in the wild.

They can use tools such as Incense or Lure Modules (standard Lure Modules in this case, as Mossy Lure Modules don't appear to affect Sunkern) to increase the chance of it appearing or appearing more often.

This may be the best method currently available as Sunkern has also been removed from Pokemon GO's current egg hatching pools and Research Task rewards.

Trainers who may have acquired a few Research Tasks during Dia de Muertos have a shot. However, for those just returning after a lapse in play, finding Sunkern in the wild is likely their best bet at the moment.

Persistence will likely pay off for trainers, as Sunkern has more than a few Pokemon to compete with for spawning in the wild. There's no guarantee a shiny will come up, and with a shiny appearance rate of approximately 1 in 500, it can take a while.

Still, trainers dedicated to encountering Sunkern at every opportunity will likely have their day in the sun.

