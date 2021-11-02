How to catch a shiny Mawile in Pokemon GO (November 2021)

Shiny hunters in Pokemon GO currently have an excellent opportunity to add Mawile to their collection.

Mawile is a Generation III Pokemon that could only be caught in Pokemon Ruby. Traditionally, it has been a pure Steel-type Pokemon. Mawile received the secondary typing of Fairy when it was introduced in Generation VI, however. In Pokemon GO, Mawile can be a fun Pokemon to use with many different charge moves to choose from.

Generation III Pokemon with a chance to be shiny when encountered

Mawile is currently a Tier 3 Raid Boss in Pokemon GO. Fortunately, trainers will be able to encounter its shiny version when battling it in a Raid.

Any trainer that wants to catch shiny Mawile, though, should do so in a hurry. Once the Festival of Lights begins on November 5, many Pokemon will become Raid bosses, and Mawile will leave the rotation.

The other Raid bosses that are currently in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Tier 1: Snubbull, Stunky, Scraggy, Joltik, Litwick

Tier 3: Machamp, Alolan Marowak, Mawile, Cacturne

Tier 5: Darkrai

Mega Tier: Mega Absol

Of these Raid bosses, Snubbull, Alolan Marowak, Darkrai and Mega Absol have chances to be shiny.

Once the Festival of Lights arrive, Mawile won't be a Raid boss anymore (Image via Niantic)

According to The Silph Road, Mawile has an Easy difficulty for one trainer. With a friend, though, it bumps down to Very Easy. Trainers may want to consider bringing a teammate to this Raid battle if they don’t have a clear-cut Mawile counter.

Speaking of counters to Mawile, since it is part Steel-type, the best Pokemon to use against it will be Fire-types. Of course, op powerhouses like Mega Charizard Y and Shadow Moltres will beat this Raid boss in no time.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

There are other good Pokemon to bring, though, that aren’t legendary or Mega evolutions. Typhlosion is a great pick for this Raid battle, as well as Flareon or even Infernape. Alternatively, Ground Pokemon like Excadrill can also hit Mawile for super effective damage, making them good Mawile counters as well.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar