Why shiny Joltick is not available in Pokemon GO (November 2021)

Several of the Raid bosses in Pokemon GO are shiny, and trainers are wondering if Joltik will be among them.

Joltik was introduced in Generation V. It and its evolution, Galvantula, are the only Bug and Electric Pokemon in existence. With such a unique typing, Joltick gets access to some interesting moves, such as Spider Web and Electroweb. The same goes for Pokemon GO, where Joltick can learn Sucker Punch and even Cross Poison.

Generation V Pokemon as Raid boss Joltick: Shiny unavailable

Joltick is currently a Tier 1 Raid boss, making it an easy Raid to defeat. Its shiny form, however, will not be able to be found.

Of the eleven Raid bosses currently in rotation, only five were lucky enough to have their shiny forms available. Those Pokemon are Snubbull, Mawile, Alolan Marowak, Mega Absol, and Darkrai.

The full list of Pokemon that will be appearing in Raids are as follows:

Tier 1: Snubbull, Stunky, Scraggy, Joltick, Litwick

Tier 3: Mawile, Alolan Marowak, Machamp, Cacturne

Tier 5: Darkrai

Mega Tier: Mega Absol

One thing about these Raid bosses, though, is that they’re only going to remain available for a limited time. On November 5, Pokemon GO will be holding a Festival of Lights event. This will swap out the Raid bosses for the new Pokemon.

Joltick gets access to moves like Cross Poison and Bug Buzz (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The full list of Raid bosses that will arrive during the Festival of Lights celebration are as follows:

Tier 1: Charmander, Vulpix, Litwick, Chinchou, Dedenne

Tier 3: Alolan Raichu, Electabuzz, Magmar, Bellossom

Tier 5: The Swords of Justice (Cobalion, Virizion, Terrakion)

Mega Tier: Mega Manectric

While Joltik may not be shiny, evolving it into Galvantula may be something trainers would want to consider. Galvatula only has 201 Attack, but it gets a very interesting movepool that makes it a top-notch pick for the Great League.

Galvantula gets Volt Switch and Discharge, both of which are excellent moves. Discharge lacks power, making it a poor choice for Raids. It only requires a third of the energy bar, though, making it a great tool for PvP.

Galvantula also gets access to Lunge, another fun move. Whenever Lunge hits, it’s guaranteed to debuff the opponent’s Attack by one stage. Galvantula is extremely frail, so it certainly will appreciate its opponent having less Attack.

Edited by R. Elahi