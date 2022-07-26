How to fix the Facebook login error in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO is one of the most accessible titles in the franchise. This is due to the platform it is available on. Almost everyone has a smart phone these days which bridges the gap between the video game industry and the everyday person. The same can also be said for social media rather than gaming.

Given the shared demographic between the two industries, many online mobile games give players a way to link their Facebook accounts to a game. This is done to give players an easier way to log into their accounts rather than having to remember a username and password. However, this isn't without its issues.

Occasionally, this method of logging in to an online account can have a few hiccups. Why this happens so often is unknown. However, they usually have some relatively simple fixes to help remedy the issue to get players back out to continue filling their Pokedex. So how can players fix the Facebook login glitch?

Logging in to Pokemon GO via Facebook

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Of course, many speculate that this issue occurs due to a slight issue with the servers for either Pokemon GO or Facebook. Regardless, the fix for this connectivity issue is a relatively simple one. This could be as simple as closing and re-opening the app or it could be an issue with the player's internet.

The first thing players should always check when encountering this issue is that the applications for both the game and Facebook are up to date. Conflicting versions of an application can often cause issues if they are a version behind what live servers support. This can be checked via the player's respective app store.

If both applications are up to date, restarting the application should be attempted next. Fully close out of the Pokemon GO application and open it again. This should bring up the prompt to sign into the player's profile again. Simply request to sign in via Facebook once again and it may start working.

It is also entirely possible for the servers for one or both of the apps to be down in the player's area. Many websites can be found online as to allow players to check the statuses of various servers for online services. If players cannot log in after a few attempts, checking the status of the applications' servers may offer insight.

If the servers are down for the player's area, wait an hour or two before trying to log in again. Though it may be unfortunate for players wanting to play Pokemon GO right now, this is the only option available. However, it may also be an issue with the player's internet or mobile data provider. What should someone do in this case?

A quick restart of the player's router could solve this issue. If there is a problem with the internet, players should check with their provider to see if the online services are down. The same goes is applicable if they are trying to sign in using their mobile data. If the services are down, wait a while before trying again.

