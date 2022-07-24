Every new Raid, Increased Pokemon Spawn, and Habitat Rotation in Pokemon GO Fest: Seattle 2022

The much-anticipated Pokemon GO Fest for Seattle is finally here. New additions to the mobile game are coming in this event, but many players want to know what Pokemon will be available throughout the event's duration. As many players can imagine, this event arrives with many rare Pokemon coming into the spotlight.

One of the many side events coming with GO Fest is the addition of various collection challenges regarding what habitat the player finds themselves in. Each collection challenge involves different Pokemon with an increased spawn chance during the event.

So what Pokemon will players be tasked with finding in each habitat? Knowing what other new additions and Raids will be available during the event may also be nice to learn as well.

Everything coming in Pokemon GO Fest: Seattle 2022

Raids

Cresselia as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first Pokemon to come in this rotation of Raids is the Legendary Pokemon, Cresselia. Cresselia is a defensive Psychic-type Pokemon added in the franchise's fourth generation. This Pokemon is one of the best defensive Psychic-types players can have on their team in Pokemon GO, making this a worthy catch.

Darkrai as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Darkrai will also be made available during this event. Of course, both are five-star Raids, so players may need to squad up to take these bosses down. Darkrai is one of the best offensive Dark-type Pokemon in the franchise, a fun contrast to Cresselia. Unlike Cresselia, Darkrai is a Mythical Pokemon.

Buzzwole as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The final new Raid coming in GO Fest 2022 is another Ultra Beast, Buzzwole. Buzzwole is a Bug and Fighting-type Pokemon, so Flying-type attacks are the bane of its existence. While Buzzwole is only available during GO Fest, it will feature in a global release later in the season.

Increased Spawns

This event features a special Pikachu decorated with Gracidea flowers (Image via Niantic)

With each GO Fest comes a wave of uncommon Pokemon pushed into the spotlight to commemorate the event. This remains true for Pokemon GO Fest: Seattle 2022. Here is a list of Pokemon that Trainers will encounter more often during this event.

Pikachu Gracidea

Unown (A, B, E, L, R, S, T, U)

Snorlax with a Cowboy Hat

In all honesty, Snorlax with a Cowboy hat makes the $25 price for a ticket to the event worth every penny.

Habitats

Official artwork for Pokemon GO Fest: Seattle 2022 (Image via Niantic)

The final and most interactive event coming to Pokemon GO Fest: Seattle 2022 is the Habitat Collection Challenge. This event contains four different challenges for players to complete. Like every other collection challenge in the game, these require the player to complete a checklist of various Pokemon for rewards.

Without further ado, here are the lists for each of the four habitats.

For the Cloud Sanctuary habitat, players will need to collect the following Pokemon:

Cottonee

Rufflet

Skarmory

Swablu

Togetic

For the Oasis habitat, players will need to collect the following Pokemon:

Alolan Exeggutor

Burmy (Sandy)

Clamperl

Gible

Krabby

Mantine

Panpour

Qwilfish

Slowpoke

Staryu

For the Dreamy Mindscape habitat, players will need to collect the following Pokemon:

Abra

Drowzee

Jigglypuff

Jynx

Litwick

Lunatone

Poliwag

Sableye

Snorlax

Teddiursa

Yamask

Finally, the largest of the rotating habitats is the Electric Garden. To complete this challenge, players will need to collect the following Pokemon:

Alolan Grimer

Blitzle

Bulbasaur

Combee

Electabuzz

Electrike

Foongus

Helioptile

Hisuian Voltorb

Joltik

Lileep

Oddish

Roselia

Skorupi

Spinarak

Treecko

Venipede

Weedle

With everything Niantic is bringing to this event, it will surely be one of the best of the year. Those in the Seattle area may be taken aback by the staggering $25 price tag, but for those who invest themselves in Pokemon GO, the price is worth every penny.

