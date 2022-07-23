How to complete the Pokemon GO Fest: Seattle – Oasis Habitat Collection Challenge

Pokemon GO Fest: Seattle is live, and the Oasis Habitat Collection Challenge is now available for any player who wants to complete it.

While the main festivities are in Seattle, trainers can participate in some challenges no matter where they are in the world.

Unlike the previous GO Fest, this is the only habitat in rotation. It will be active throughout the entire event from July 22 at 8 AM local time to July 24 at 8 PM local time. It requires six specific Pokemon to be captured.

Pokemon GO trainers have to capture a bunch of Water-type Pokemon to complete the Oasis Habitat Collection Challenge

Water-types are the focus of the Oasis Habitat Collection Challenge (Image via Niantic)

The six Pokemon that players need to capture are as follows:

Slowpoke

Krabby

Staryu

Qwilfish

Mantine

Clamperl

As the name of the Oasis Habitat Collection Challenge implies, these are all Water-type Pokemon. They will appear in the wild more frequently than normal, and trainers simply have to catch them to finish the challenge.

The best way to capture them all is to head to a body of water. Anything from a local pond to a world-renown lake will be recognized as a spawn for Water-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

AKiwiIsNotAFruit @AKiwiIsNotAFru1 Pokemon GO Frst: Seattle - The Oasis Habitat Collection Challenge

22 July 8am Pokemon GO Frst: Seattle - The Oasis Habitat Collection Challenge22 July 8am https://t.co/jwx3sVyn0Q

These Pokemon may also appear in the wild elsewhere, but bodies of water will see the most amount of Water-types available. Adding an Incense or putting a Rainy Lure Module at a nearby PokeStop will only increase their availability.

Catching them works just as it does with any other Pokemon encounter. Players can tap on them when they appear in the overworld, use any Berries if necessary and throw a Poke Ball at them to capture them.

When one of the Pokemon on the list is caught, it will be grayed out with a check mark on the Oasis Habitat Collection Challenge page. Rewards will be given once all of them have been marked off.

Rewards for the Oasis Habitat Collection Challenge

A look at Cress' Panour in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Three tangible Pokemon GO rewards will be provided when the Oasis Habitat Collection Challenge is completed during the allotted time of GO Fest: Seattle. A medal will also be awarded.

Here are all of the rewards once the challenge is completed:

x2022 Stardust

x2 Pinap Berries

Panpour encounter

+1 to the Elite Collector medal

The Panpour encounter is the most anticipated reward from the challenge. Its shiny form will be available, so players may get lucky and have their lone encounter be the rare shiny variant.

jenben9000 @jenben9000 Completed the @PokemonGoApp Fest Seattle: The Oasis Habitat Collection Challenge. Thanks to my English friend again who gave me some more @PokemonTCG @PokemonTCG UK and Pokemon Go codes. Leveled up my buddy which is 100% Mega Gyarados today. Completed the @PokemonGoApp Fest Seattle: The Oasis Habitat Collection Challenge. Thanks to my English friend again who gave me some more @PokemonTCG @PokemonTCGUK and Pokemon Go codes. Leveled up my buddy which is 100% Mega Gyarados today. https://t.co/Mu8ds4AVqb

Panpour evolves into Simipour and is typically only available to players in the Americas and Greenland. Since this is a worldwide Collection Challenge, players who don't normally have access to capturing Panpour will finally get their chance.

When the challenge is completed, Pokemon GO trainers are guaranteed an encounter with Panpour. Since it is a reward encounter and not a wild encounter, there is no way for it to run away to prevent the trainer from catching it.

