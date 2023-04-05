HearUsNiantic trends as Pokemon GO players protest recent Remote Raid Pass changes

On March 30, 2023, Niantic proposed to scale back remote raiding in Pokemon GO. It intends to do so by increasing the price of Remote Raid Passes and imposing a limit on how many remote raids can be performed per day. As expected, this has caused substantial outcry from fans, particularly those who can't participate in in-person raids for a myriad of reasons.

In addition to fans starting a petition to demand that Niantic reconsider its remote raid changes, the hashtag #HearUsNiantic has begun circulating on Twitter and other social media sites asking the company to hear the Pokemon GO community out.

Joe Merrick @JoeMerrick



Please listen



#HearUsNiantic Putting my support out with fellow @PokemonGOApp Players as the planned changes to Remote Raids, and the game in general over the past year, have been very bad for not just the general player, but rural & players with reduced mobility.Please listen @NianticLabs Putting my support out with fellow @PokemonGOApp Players as the planned changes to Remote Raids, and the game in general over the past year, have been very bad for not just the general player, but rural & players with reduced mobility.Please listen @NianticLabs #HearUsNiantic https://t.co/pelwfHWmwU

The mobile title's proposed raiding changes will go live on April 6, 2023, but trainers have already begun initiating a boycott in an attempt to influence Niantic's decision.

At the time of writing, the petition on Change.org has accrued over 60,000 signatures. Many Pokemon GO players have even remarked that they're no longer playing the game or are selling their accounts online.

Pokemon GO players push for positive remote raid changes with the #HearUsNiantic campaign

Remote raiding was a major fixture in Pokemon GO during the COVID-19 pandemic when players were expected to observe social distancing guidelines.

However, the gameplay feature remained overwhelmingly popular throughout 2022 and even in 2023, leading Niantic to state that it hadn't expected remote raids to be so popular. In response, the developer remarked in a news post that it would be making changes to prioritize in-person raids:

"Since their introduction in 2020, Remote Raid Passes have come to dominate the experience of playing Pokémon GO in a way we never intended. Rewarding Trainers with additional Candy XL and adding other new features are two of the ways we hope to further incentivize playing Pokémon GO in person with your friends, family, and community."

Fan outcry had already reached a fever pitch in late 2022, as Niantic introduced new Pokemon GO raids like Elite Raids, which couldn't be accessed remotely at all.

Players pointed to those who couldn't attend in-person raids due to their health, disabilities, local climate, or remote living situations. Fans have remarked that due to such factors, Niantic is only making enjoying the game difficult for trainers who require accessibility via remote raiding. Despite the controversy, the company appears to be maintaining its current course.

PokeMiners @poke_miners



Please read our letter and see



Thank you. We are supporting the community once again with #HearUsNiantic . The recent raid changes announced by @NianticLabs for @Pokemon GO are nothing short of disastrous for the future of the game and the community.Please read our letter and see change.org/p/save-remote-… Thank you. We are supporting the community once again with #HearUsNiantic. The recent raid changes announced by @NianticLabs for @Pokemon GO are nothing short of disastrous for the future of the game and the community. Please read our letter and see change.org/p/save-remote-…. Thank you. https://t.co/wPTZW8oAjS

FleeceKing @ItsFleeceKing



Remote raiding provides a long term solution for connecting communities all around the world. Limiting remote raids & raising prices only hurts people. Let’s not destroy our online/global community

#HearUsNiantic Not everyone has an in person community to play #PokemonGO with.Remote raiding provides a long term solution for connecting communities all around the world. Limiting remote raids & raising prices only hurts people. Let’s not destroy our online/global community Not everyone has an in person community to play #PokemonGO with. Remote raiding provides a long term solution for connecting communities all around the world. Limiting remote raids & raising prices only hurts people. Let’s not destroy our online/global community#HearUsNiantic https://t.co/XW2f6oY99d

Prominent members of the Pokemon GO community, including datamining group PokeMiners and popular content creator Poke Daxi have joined forces with everyday players to demand change.

Combined with the ongoing Change.org petition, the community is hoping that Niantic will back away from its proposed remote raid changes. While the company has stated that it will keep Remote Raid Passes in the game, it wants to prioritize in-person raiding. This is because the developer believes it is the path to the game's long-term survival and keeps with the spirit of the community among players:

"We plan to keep Remote Raid Passes as part of Pokémon GO. However, we believe this change is necessary for the long-term health of the game, and we do not make it lightly."

It's something of a contradiction for Niantic to espouse bringing a community together when they're actively making changes that sever many players' connections to the game's larger fanbase.

The fact that several prominent community members have pointed out that the remote raid changes are a problem represents a metastasizing of the backlash Niantic has previously experienced.

Instead of penalizing fans who can only raid remotely, the community has demanded that Niantic hear them out and make changes that benefit in-person raiders while leaving remote fans alone.

JT Valor @JT_Valor



Niantic, let's talk about better solutions



We love The Pokémon GO community is once again feeling unheard & ignored...Niantic, let's talk about better solutions #HearUsNiantic We love @PokemonGoApp and want it to thrive! The Pokémon GO community is once again feeling unheard & ignored...Niantic, let's talk about better solutions #HearUsNiantic We love @PokemonGoApp and want it to thrive! https://t.co/tGJMN3IoUw

HomeSliceHenry @HomeSliceHenry #HearUsNiantic There are ways to accomplish your in-person vision, without leaving players behind. Keep remote raiding as it is, but dramatically up incentives for in person raiding. This compromise will move the player base towards your vision, while still letting everyone play. #HearUsNiantic There are ways to accomplish your in-person vision, without leaving players behind. Keep remote raiding as it is, but dramatically up incentives for in person raiding. This compromise will move the player base towards your vision, while still letting everyone play. https://t.co/Ia3tAPCHDi

REVERSAL @REVERSALx7



you are self-destructing but you can have the ability to Damp this decision.



LISTEN TO THEM! After the last #HearUsNiantic campaign, I threw in the towel and quit #PokemonGO - Today I’m using my platform to help the people who are still passionate about Pokémon GO. @NianticLabs you are self-destructing but you can have the ability to Damp this decision.LISTEN TO THEM! After the last #HearUsNiantic campaign, I threw in the towel and quit #PokemonGO - Today I’m using my platform to help the people who are still passionate about Pokémon GO.@NianticLabs you are self-destructing but you can have the ability to Damp this decision.LISTEN TO THEM! https://t.co/MSEpWeDE3O

Despite the massive amount of support for remote raiding in the Pokemon GO community, it remains to be seen if Niantic has truly heard the criticisms leveled at it. The developer has shrugged off plenty of pushback in the past, and it's possible that it'll press on with its remote raid changes regardless of its core community asking otherwise.

However, if the boycott continues, players stop participating in in-person raids, and the bottom line of Niantic is affected, positive change may very well still be possible.

Pokemon GO fans unfortunately don't have much leverage in the grand scheme of things. However, the unity between prominent voices and everyday players may be enough to force Niantic to change its tune.

