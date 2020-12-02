Apple App Store: Best games of 2020

Apple has announced its annual Best of the Apps and Games on its App Store, with various applications clinching awards in different categories. Apple also lauded 15 apps on multiple platforms, like iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac.

With gaming becoming more and more feasible on smartphones, the cutting-edge technology of Apple devices is top-rated when it comes to accessibility and smoothness of these games. Apple products are what gamers of today prefer.

This year, the App Store Best of 2020 winners received a custom-made, newly-designed physical award, which is precision-milled from a recycled aluminum alloy with diamond-cut edges.

Best of Apple App Store Games 2020 Winners

iPhone Game of the Year

Genshin Impact, published and developed by miHoYo, won the iPhone Game of the Year gong. It is an open-world RPG allowing gamers to explore a massive realm filled with colorful monsters and earthshaking titans, all brought to life with cutting-edge visual effects.

iPad Game of the Year

Legends of Runeterra, published by Riot Games, was conferred the iPad Game of the Year award. It is set in the world of League of Legends and is a strategy card game where the skill, strategy, and cleverness of players determine their success.

Mac Game of the Year

The award for the Mac Game of the Year was claimed by the ZA/UM-published Disco Elysium. It is a detective RPG that takes place in a large city still recovering from a war decades before the game’s start. Players take the role of an amnesic detective who has been charged with solving a murder mystery.

Arcade Game of the Year

Sneaky Sasquatch, published by Vancouver, Canada-based gaming studio RAC7, was named the Arcade Game of the Year. It involves the player playing as a charming Big Foot living in the woods. In this exploration title, the goal is to stay well-fed and get into a little mischief. It’s a welcome and reliably hilarious escape for the whole family.

Reinventing Play

The Reinventing Play of the Year award went to the Niantic-published popular game, Pokemon Go. Throughout the year, it made a flurry of innovative adjustments, enabling players to continue exploring its wild world, even if they couldn’t venture out to do so.