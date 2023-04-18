How to sign up for Monster Hunter Now closed beta?

Pokemon GO developer Niantic recently announced Monster Hunter Now, an upcoming collaboration with Capcom to bring a "real-world hunting action role-playing game" to mobile devices. The title will see the iconic franchise appear on the handheld platform with augmented reality gameplay. A closed beta test is slated to begin next week and interested players can sign up for it.

Calling Monster Hunter Now the ultimate experience for those who love monsters, Niantic's CEO John Hanke described the game as:

"Filled with fantastical creatures, engrossing hunting and opportunities for teamwork, with the best possible graphics on mobile devices, Monster Hunter Now is the perfect franchise to bring into the real world."

Read on to find out how you can sign up for the upcoming closed beta test for Monster Hunter Now.

Monster Hunter Now closed beta will begin in the last week of April 2023

The beta test for Monster Hunter Now will begin on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. To sign up for the closed beta test, interested players should follow the below-mentioned steps:

Make your way to the following site - https://monsterhunternow.com/

Fill up the form given on the website, which includes email, date of birth, gender, region, device type, and whether you are a Monster Hunter fan

Once filled, go ahead and submit

The invitation email for the same will be sent out throughout the testing period, beginning on April 25. Niantic revealed that the number of participants for the closed beta test will be limited to around 10000. Furthermore, it was revealed that all those who register will be eligible to get the latest updates about the game.

The website also announced that any progression from the closed beta test "will not carry over to the public release of the game" and all information during the same period needs to "be treated as confidential until the time of public release."

In the official press release for the title, Monster Hunter series Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto stated:

"Monster Hunter Now is a new and unprecedented Monster Hunter game that entices players to go out with their Palico and encounter incredible monsters in the real world. Niantic’s AR technology delivers a ‘here and right now’ hunting experience, something that can be played casually, while honoring the gameplay and hunting action that only Monster Hunter can offer. Let’s get out into the real world and enjoy hunting!"

The game is set to be available in September 2023. The teaser trailer showcases players encountering huge monsters in the real world and battling them. They can do so too while banding together with their friends by inviting them.

Niantic recently found itself in hot waters with the Pokemon GO community up in arms over the current state of their most popular AR title. One would surely hope that the company will not make the same mistakes with their upcoming title and be more receptive towards player needs and feedback.

