How to use Paintballs in Monster Hunter Now?

Niantic’s latest addition, Monster Hunter Now, has numerous features that make hunting enjoyable. It offers an AR feature that enables you to take gigantic monsters into the real world and fight them. You can invite your nearby friends to fight against robust and rare monsters together. Another feature that makes hunting convenient is the Paintball.

Since hunting monsters requires walking and exploring real-world places, you might run into a giant monster or a boss, and engaging it might currently not be a viable option. You can mark it with a Paintball and bring it to the comfort of your house. Here's a detailed guide to using Paintballs and how to get them in Monster Hunter Now.

Monster Hunter Now: Paintballs and how to use them

There are two types of Monster Hunter Now Paintballs: Pink and Blue. (Image via Niantic)

Monster Hunter Now offers two types of Paintball: Palico (Blue) and Regular (Pink). Here are their details:

Palico Paintball

Palico is your buddy, companion, and faithful friend in this new mobile AR title by Niantic. This in-game character follows you and gathers resources within your reach (indicated by a circle). The cat buddy will automatically mark the monsters with a blue color even when you exit the app. However, you must enable the Adventure Sync mode. Here’s how you do it:

Tap your hunter icon, then go to "Settings."

Find the "Adventure Mode Sync" option and tick mark the box.

When the "Adventure Sync Settings" dialog box appears, hit "Enable" and then "Confirm."

You must also allow the game to access your location all the time from the device’s settings. Palico will now mark any nearby monster and collect materials even when you exit the app.

Regular Paintball

Mark monsters using Paintballs and hunt them later. (Image via Niantic)

A pink-colored Paintball that you can use manually to mark giant monsters. The process of using Regular Paintballs is listed below:

Tap a boss on the map, entering the hunt preparation screen.

Tap the Paintball on the right-hand side above the "Solo Hunt" button.

The ball will mark the foe; you can access it later on the main screen.

Tap the Paintball icon next to the weapon picture on the main screen.

It opens the "Paintball list" tab.

Tap the "Hunt" button on the monster you want to hunt.

Both Paintballs’ effects last only for 48 hours, after which the monster escapes and will no longer be available to fight in this action RPG title.

How to get more Monster Hunter Now Paintballs?

You can get Regular Paintballs by reaching certain Hunter Ranks. (Image via Niantic)

You can buy Regular Paintballs from the in-app store. As of this writing, two purchase options are available: One ball costs 180 Gems, and five cost 900. You can also get it as a reward for leveling up to certain Hunter Ranks (HR). Reaching HR5, HR6, HR7, HR8, HR9, HR10, HR11, and HR20 rewards one paintball each. Additionally, using the Monster Hunter Now referral code and inviting friends provides 3 × Paintballs, 5 × Potions, and 300 × Zenny.

There aren’t any methods to get Palico Paintballs as of this writing. It replenishes automatically up to three per day. The balls you don’t use won’t add up to your inventory the following day. So, you will have three paintballs and marked monsters daily to fight.

