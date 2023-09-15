How to change appearance in Monster Hunter Now?

Monster Hunter Now, jointly developed by Niantic and Capcom, presents a real-world monster-hunting experience on mobile. It is an AR game where you use different weapons while hunting fantastical beasts. You can equip yourself with Headgear, Mail, Gloves, belts, and Trousers as armor for defense. Additionally, it allows customizing your character and selecting its voice type.

The developers offer a wide variety of choices for altering a character’s appearance. You can modify their skin, hair, eye, beard color, and type. Additionally, the customization feature enables changing eyebrows, mouth, overall face type, and wearing makeup. That being said, this article provides a step-by-step guide to changing a character’s appearance in Monster Hunter Now.

A step-by-step guide to change Monster Hunter Now character’s appearance

Tap the Edit Appearance button and choose a body type to enter the customization window. (Image via Niantic)

Monster Hunter Now allows you to customize your character’s appearance any number of times. The process requires no items or microtransactions. Here are the steps you should follow to change your character’s appearance:

Launch the app on your handheld.

Tap your hunter icon at the bottom left side of the main screen.

You will enter your in-game profile containing two lists of menus.

Select the Edit Appearance button at the bottom of the right-side menu list.

A new window displays two body types and a Randomize appearance button (tap on it to get a random look).

(tap on it to get a random look). Choose one of two body types, Type 1 and Type 2 , to customize and hit Next.

, to customize and hit Next. Make your preferred changes and hit Confirm .

. Tap Confirm again and then OK to save your customized look.

As of this writing, there aren’t any cosmetics and accessories you can buy from the in-app store. Additionally, you may choose from two body types but cannot customize your physique in this augmented reality (AR)--based game. However, you have numerous options available for each body type's facial features, which are listed below:

Type 1

Face: 36 types

Hair: 14 types

Eyes: 42 types

Eyebrow: 16 types

Mouth: 36 types

Beard: 10 types

Nose: 36 types

Makeup: 29 types

Voice: 6 types

The Type 2 body has an equal number of facial feature types except for the Face (26), Eyes (32), and Mouth and Nose (25 each).

Can you change your name in Monster Hunter Now?

Enter the settings and tap the Change Name button to rename. (Image via Niantic)

Besides customizing appearance, this action RPG title also allows changing your in-game display name once a month. The rename feature also does not require any items or microtransactions to use.

Enter your in-game profile by tapping your hunter’s icon. Then, tap Settings from the menu list on the left side. Scroll and reach the Account section. Click the Change Name button, enter your desired name, and select Confirm. Your name must be between 2 to 30 letters and without any symbols.

That concludes our article on changing the character's appearance in Monster Hunter. You can check our guide to use the Monster Hunter Now referral code for free rewards.