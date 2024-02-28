Many consumers are waiting to buy the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is expected to launch in the third quarter of 2024. However, if you are planning to buy a new iPhone right now, you might encounter a dilemma. Should you wait for the iPhone 16 Pro Max or buy the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max right now?

The question can be complicated, as it's only been a few months since the iPhone 15 Pro Max was unveiled. Furthermore, Apple changes various aspects of iPhone models every year, and we can expect minor or big upgrades in its next flagship smartphone.

This article lists a few reasons why you should wait for the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. However, it also explains in which situation investing in the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max makes sense.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer’s opinions.

Why should you wait for the new Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max?

New camera design

According to Apple Hub Store on X, the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max could come with a new camera layout. It should have a similar triple camera sensor at the back, but this time, there might be an improved telephoto camera sensor with up to 10x optical zoom capabilities. This would mean that you can capture far-off objects with great detail and improved portrait shots.

Bigger display

The iPhone 15 Pro Max already has a big 6.7-inch display for better media consumption. However, according to MacRumors, both the iPhone 16 Pro models will come with bigger displays and increased resolution.

This means that the upcoming Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max would be better for media consumption or playing games.

New Capture Button

Apple introduced the Action Button last year with the iPhone 15 Pro series. According to MacRumors, the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max might have a new Capture Button. This could be located on the same side as the Power button but slightly lower (where the mmWave antenna lines currently are).

Faster and more efficient processor

In the last few years, Apple has introduced a newer chipset with their Pro models, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max series could follow suit.

Therefore, we might see the Apple Bionic A18 Pro chipset powering the next iPhone Pro Max smartphone. This chipset is expected to be faster than the A17 Pro. It could be the first chipset based on a 2nm architecture process, which means that it would be more battery-efficient.

Why buy the iPhone 15 Pro Max now and not wait for the iPhone 16 Pro Max?

Price

Whenever a new iPhone series arrives, we see significant price drops on Apple's older smartphones. Hence, you may be able to get the iPhone 15 Pro Max at a more reasonable rate in the upcoming months than its current asking price of $1099 (for the 256GB storage variant).

Increased weight

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max could have a bigger display. This increased screen size means that it could also be heftier than the current iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Rumors suggest that Apple could increase the battery capacity in the upcoming Pro Max model. Therefore, you would be better off buying the iPhone 15 Pro Max if you like lighter smartphones.

You can expect lots of upgrades from the upcoming 16 Pro Max if you are willing to wait for it. These upgrades could include a faster processor, hardware changes, better cameras, and more.

However, if you want to buy the iPhone 15 Pro Max right now and don't always care for the latest advancements from Apple, it is still a great buy. You will still get many years of OS upgrades and the best features. We also expect further discounts on the smartphone in the coming months.

