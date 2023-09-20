10 ways to use iPhone 15's new action button

Apple finally released the iPhone 15 during the Stardust event organized on September 12, 2023. The tech giant also showcased its new Apple watch series. There are a lot of interesting features coming to this year's iPhones, especially the type C port for charging and data transfers and the Dynamic Island on all upcoming models.

On the hardware front, Apple has changed the action button, allowing it to do more than just muting and unmuting your device. However, this is only available for the iPhone 15 Pro models. There are tons of ways available now to assign tasks to that little side button. This article will discuss the ten best ways that you can use the action button on the newest iPhone 15.

What things the new iPhone 15 action button can do?

On all previous generations of iPhones, the action button was single-use. You could slide it up and down to switch between various ring modes.

The upgraded button is one of the coolest new features of the iPhone 15 series, and it gives users more options, such as quickly accessing the camera or torch, activating Voice Memos, Focus modes, Translate, and accessibility features such as Magnifier. You can also link it to Shortcuts to expand your options.

10 ways to use the action button

The new button now supports a press-and-hold gesture. Moreover, it is synced with the Dynamic Island icons and haptic feedback to give you an all-round integrated experience.

You can be sure that the button is launching the intended action, which can be customized from the Settings menu. To do so, head to Settings > Action Button.

Capturing Photos and Videos: You can now quickly capture photos and videos with just a click from the action button. There's no need to search for the camera app every time you have a perfect shot right in front of you. Flash On/ Flash Off: Toggling your flashlight on and off in a dark room or street will not require five swipes on your iPhone screen. You can simply set the action button to turn your flashlight on or off. Adding Shortcuts: You can assign the action button to activate shortcuts via the Shortcuts app, which lets you create shortcuts for various functions. Voice Memos: The action button on the iPhone 15 surely provides a quick way to record voice memos on the go, without you having to open your Notes app every time. Toggling Focus Modes: While it is not that difficult to open Focus Modes, the action button on the iPhone 15 series can also be used to activate Focus, which can be used to limit notifications for a set period of time to allow you to concentrate on work or relaxation. Making Accessibility more accessible: You can now set various accessibility settings (like zoom-in, voice-over, text-to-speech, etc.) using the action button. Magnifiers: The button can be set to toggle magnifying on and off. Translate: With a single press of the action button, you can launch the Translate app and begin a conversation or text translation. Toggle ring/vibrate/silent: Toggle silent mode on or off, just like the Ring/Silent switch on existing iPhone models, to mute or unmute the ringer and alerts. Assigning Siri: The voice assistant of the iPhones, Siri, can be assigned to activate with the click of the action button. This means that you can perform any task you want with the smart assistance of Siri, be it dialing your close ones or jotting down a note.

Apple introduced a customizable Action Button on its Ultra smartwatch last year, and the iPhone 15 Pro line now has one. However, like any new feature, it has some limitations. For instance, it can only be used to perform one action at a time; there's no way to use a combination of presses and taps to perform multiple actions, such as tapping twice to open the camera app or a long press to activate Focus mode.

