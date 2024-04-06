Determining a winner in the OLED vs QLED battle for gaming can be tricky. The monitor you choose can significantly impact your gaming experience. OLED and QLED are two of the leading display technologies, each offering distinct features. In general, the former provides a more premium experience, while the latter offers better overall value.

Both technologies deliver impressive performance and are suitable for almost any gaming setup. However, the choice comes down to the needs and preferences of the individual.

This OLED vs QLED comparison will delve into various aspects of both types of monitors to determine the best pick for gaming.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

OLED vs QLED: What’s the difference?

How OLED monitors work (Image via Philips)

Organic Light-Emitting Diode or OLED is an emissive display technology, which means each pixel generates light and color. Moreover, these screens are capable of delivering extremely dark blacks.

On the other hand, Quantum-dot Light-Emitting Diode or QLED is more like a regular LED display but with an additional layer of quantum dots sitting between the backlight and the LCD. These dots are small particles that glow when light shines on them.

OLED vs QLED: Advantages and disadvantages explored

QLED monitors are comparatively cheaper than OLEDs (Image via Samsung)

OLEDs offer darker blacks, sharper colors, and better details. You get excellent picture quality from almost any angle, perfect for shared viewing or dynamic gameplay positions. Moreover, these displays are known for having faster response times, which is very helpful in action and shooting games like Call of Duty.

OLEDs don't require a bulky backlight owing to self-illuminating panels. This results in thin and lightweight monitors, perfect for minimalist setups or where space is limited. Additionally, OLED monitors consume less power.

Burn-in is the biggest issue with OLED monitors. It's a major annoyance for gamers. Basically, all the pixels work independently, so some of them get worn down with time and ultimately lose luminosity. This leads to some portions of the display appearing dimmer than others.

QLED displays can get much brighter than OLED, making them ideal for well-lit rooms or HDR content. The color on the screen is more vibrant and more saturated. You don’t see a burn-in issue with these screens, making them more reliable in the long run. However, both displays can occasionally suffer from image retention, which is mostly temporary.

QLED monitors rely on a backlight, leading to some light bleed and contrast issues. Plus, they have slightly higher input lag than OLED. However, these monitors are available at a very competitive price compared to their other counterparts.

OLED vs QLED: Final winner

Which one is better for gaming between OLED and QLED? (Image via Unsplash/Fábio Magalhães)

Unfortunately, selecting a clear winner in the battle of OLED vs QLED is not possible. Each technology offers distinct benefits and comes with their own tradeoffs.

If you want impressive picture quality, especially in dark environments, fast-paced gaming, and wide viewing angles, go for OLED. However, if you want brighter displays for well-lit rooms and HDR content, as well as less risk of burn-in, opt for QLED.

We advise you to check out both types of monitors in person and select the one that best suits your needs.

