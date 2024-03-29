Mechanical vs optical keyboards: Which one is better for gaming?

Mechanical vs optical keyboards have become a hot topic of discussion among gaming enthusiasts. Both keyboards have features that set them apart. Mechanical keyboards are known for the variety of customization options available and the typing experience they offer. On the other hand, optical keyboards have been gaining popularity for their speed and durability.

While it's true that mechanical keyboards have dominated the market for years and have an established presence, the situation is slowly changing. In fact, major peripheral manufacturers like Razer, Corsair, and Keychron are now offering optical keyboard options as well.

This article compares the two keyboard types to see which one is better for gaming.

Mechanical vs optical keyboards: Which one is faster?

Mechanical keyboards rely on physical contact, with the device mainly consisting of a spring, stem, and a base plate. When a key is pressed down, it pushes down the stem connected to it. After this, the metal contact within the switch physically touches the base plate and registers the keystroke. However, this process creates a small debounce delay, which is typically around five milliseconds.

On the other hand, optical keyboards use a light beam interruption mechanism to register keystrokes. In simple words, there are LEDs underneath each key that emit light across the center of the key. A photo sensor detects this light, and whenever a key is pressed, the photo sensor detects the obstruction of the light and responds with the associated action.

Since there's no physical contact involved, optical keyboards can boast slightly faster actuation times than mechanical keyboards.

Mechanical vs optical keyboards: Which is more durable?

Gaming involves a lot more frequent and intense key presses. Players often need to rapidly tap multiple keys in specific sequences, and this often places a strain on the keyboard. That’s why investing in a durable keyboard is crucial for gaming.

The durability of a peripheral mainly depends on the manufacturer. However, optical keyboards have the potential to be more durable than mechanical keyboards. This is because their working mechanism doesn’t involve physical contact. This means less friction, which in turn results in less wear and tear, potentially leading to a longer lifespan.

Due to their sealed design, optical switches are also more resistant to dust, dirt, and even spills. Moreover, optical keyboards have an average life span of 100m keystrokes, while their counterparts typically deliver up to 60m keystrokes.

Mechanical vs optical keyboards: Price and availability

Mechanical keyboards are widely available due to their long-standing presence in the market. They are also available in a variety of price brackets, with plenty of excellent budget mechanical keyboards for hobbyists and premium options for professionals.

Optical technology is relatively new and is developing. While there are not many keyboards with optical mechanisms, the number is increasing at a fast pace. You will find some great options like the Corsair K100 and Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro on the go. However, the lack of competition keeps the prices of optical keyboards higher.

Mechanical vs optical keyboards: Final verdict

Optical keyboards are better for gaming owing to their superior speed, durability, and dust and liquid resistance. Despite the higher price tag, their undeniable edge in gaming performance makes them a compelling choice.

As a result, optical keyboards emerge as the ultimate winner of the mechanical vs optical keyboards comparison.

