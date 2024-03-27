5 best budget gaming keyboards in 2024

Whether you are a casual PC user or a gamer, suggestions for the best budget gaming keyboards can always help. Peripherals are a key component while building a PC, but they are equally important for anyone using a laptop or a computer, as they improve productivity and help in activities like gaming.

Therefore, we have compiled a list of the best budget gaming keyboards to buy in 2024. All of these keyboards are priced under $100 and differ in terms of design and usage. We have also included wireless options for those not fond of wires disrupting their setups.

Best budget gaming keyboards in 2024

1) Havit mechanical keyboard

The Havit mechanical keyboard is one of the best budget gaming keyboards under $100 (Image via Amazon)

If you want a tenkeyless (TKL) mechanical keyboard and are a gaming enthusiast, the Havit mechanical keyboard is one of the best picks for you. This keyboard has an attractive three-color design, a U-shaped key, and red tactile key switches.

Havit Mechanical Keyboard Specifications Weight 2.2 lbs (1 kg) Key Switch Outemu Red Type Tenkeyless Price $35

Another unique aspect of this keyboard is that it comes with a Numpad with its TKL design instead of the usual shortcut keys on the right. This is great for users who do a lot of calculations.

Pros

One of the cheapest mechanical gaming keyboards.

Comes with responsive linear switches

Comes with a dedicated numpad.

Cons

Only has single white backlighting.

2) Corsair K55 RGB Pro XT

The Corsair K55 RGB Pro XT is another of the best budget gaming keyboards under $100 (Image via Amazon)

The Corsair K55 RGB Pro XT is a great keyboard for RGB lovers, as it has customizable RGB effects, with dedicated on-board memory. It also has IP42 water protection, making it secure from accidental liquid spills.

Corsair K55 RGB Pro XT Specifications Weight 1.98 lbs (900 grams) Key Switch Rubber dome Type Full Size Price $75

Furthermore, it comes with dedicated media keys and six macro keys, which can be personalized for different customizable actions. These features under $80 from a reputable brand like Corsair make this keyboard one of the best budget gaming keyboards.

Pros

Has different customizable RGB lighting effects.

Has dust and water spill resistance.

Comes with dedicated macro and multimedia keys.

Cons

Rubber dome keys have low tactile response.

3) Razer Huntsman Mini

The Razer Hunstman Mini is one of the most compact devices and is among the best budget gaming keyboards (Image via Amazon)

If you want a lightweight, portable keyboard with classic gaming features, the Razer Huntsman Mini is one of the best choices for under $100. It has a sturdy build quality and double-shot PBT keycaps that present a tactile response.

Razer Hunstman Mini Specifications Weight 1.09 lbs (498 grams) Key Switch Optical Switches Type Tenkeyless Price $79

The best part is that most of its keys can be customized with Razer's Synapse 3 app, which lets you control the RGB effects. Furthermore, you get a USB Type C port for universal connection with multiple supporting devices.

Pros

Has customizable RGB effects.

Has a durable aluminum construction.

Is ideal for users who value portability.

Cons

No dedicated wrist support

Also Read: 5 Best DDR5 RAM for gaming laptops in 2024

4) EPOMAKER TH80 Pro

The Epomaker TH80 Pro is one of the best budget gaming keyboards if you want a wireless option (Image via Amazon)

Next, we move on to some budget wireless options. The Epomaker TH80 Pro has custom keycaps with a variety of options. Its default Epomaker switches provide a tactile response, and all its keys are RGB backlit.

Epomaker TH80 Pro Specifications Weight 2.86 lbs (1.3) kg Key Switch Modular key switches Type Tenkeyless Price $89

The TH80 Pro supports dual wireless connectivity and can be connected via the Type-C wired connector. It also has a unique volume roller, which can be pressed for media controls. Having these features under $100 makes it one of the best budget gaming keyboards, especially if you love customizing your keycaps.

Pros

Supports multiple hot-swappable keys.

Has a dedicated volume roller.

Can be connected with up to two devices at the same time.

Cons

Its latency is not the best, especially while playing RPG games.

Also Read: 5 best RGB Air cooler for processors in 2024

5) Logitech G613 Lightspeed

The Logitech G613 Lightspeed is another wireless keyboard on our list of the best budget gaming keyboards (Image via Amazon)

Last on our list of the best budget gaming keyboards is the Logitech G613 Lightspeed, another wireless keyboard with smooth, tactile feeling keys and low latency support. This keyboard features six dedicated macro keys that can be customized for various functions.

Logitech G613 Lightspeed wireless Specifications Weight 3.08 lbs (1.4 kg) Key Switch Roller G tactile key switches Type Full size Price $99

It also has a dedicated wrist pad, which is great for wrists when one wants to work or game for long hours. The only major downside with this keyboard is that it has no backlighting support, but its layout and low latency, even in Bluetooth mode, make it great for gamers.

Check out more gaming tech articles from Sportskeeda:

Best mechanical keyboards in 2024 II Do you need a mousepad for gaming? II Best 1080p GPUs for gaming II Best gaming PCs for students