5 best budget gaming keyboards in 2024

Whether you are a casual PC user or a gamer, suggestions for the best budget gaming keyboards can always help. Peripherals are a key component while building a PC, but they are equally important for anyone using a laptop or a computer, as they improve productivity and help in activities like gaming.
Therefore, we have compiled a list of the best budget gaming keyboards to buy in 2024. All of these keyboards are priced under $100 and differ in terms of design and usage. We have also included wireless options for those not fond of wires disrupting their setups.
Best budget gaming keyboards in 2024
1) Havit mechanical keyboard
If you want a tenkeyless (TKL) mechanical keyboard and are a gaming enthusiast, the Havit mechanical keyboard is one of the best picks for you. This keyboard has an attractive three-color design, a U-shaped key, and red tactile key switches.
Another unique aspect of this keyboard is that it comes with a Numpad with its TKL design instead of the usual shortcut keys on the right. This is great for users who do a lot of calculations.
Pros
- One of the cheapest mechanical gaming keyboards.
- Comes with responsive linear switches
- Comes with a dedicated numpad.
Cons
- Only has single white backlighting.
2) Corsair K55 RGB Pro XT
The Corsair K55 RGB Pro XT is a great keyboard for RGB lovers, as it has customizable RGB effects, with dedicated on-board memory. It also has IP42 water protection, making it secure from accidental liquid spills.
Furthermore, it comes with dedicated media keys and six macro keys, which can be personalized for different customizable actions. These features under $80 from a reputable brand like Corsair make this keyboard one of the best budget gaming keyboards.
Pros
- Has different customizable RGB lighting effects.
- Has dust and water spill resistance.
- Comes with dedicated macro and multimedia keys.
Cons
- Rubber dome keys have low tactile response.
3) Razer Huntsman Mini
If you want a lightweight, portable keyboard with classic gaming features, the Razer Huntsman Mini is one of the best choices for under $100. It has a sturdy build quality and double-shot PBT keycaps that present a tactile response.
The best part is that most of its keys can be customized with Razer's Synapse 3 app, which lets you control the RGB effects. Furthermore, you get a USB Type C port for universal connection with multiple supporting devices.
Pros
- Has customizable RGB effects.
- Has a durable aluminum construction.
- Is ideal for users who value portability.
Cons
- No dedicated wrist support
4) EPOMAKER TH80 Pro
Next, we move on to some budget wireless options. The Epomaker TH80 Pro has custom keycaps with a variety of options. Its default Epomaker switches provide a tactile response, and all its keys are RGB backlit.
The TH80 Pro supports dual wireless connectivity and can be connected via the Type-C wired connector. It also has a unique volume roller, which can be pressed for media controls. Having these features under $100 makes it one of the best budget gaming keyboards, especially if you love customizing your keycaps.
Pros
- Supports multiple hot-swappable keys.
- Has a dedicated volume roller.
- Can be connected with up to two devices at the same time.
Cons
- Its latency is not the best, especially while playing RPG games.
5) Logitech G613 Lightspeed
Last on our list of the best budget gaming keyboards is the Logitech G613 Lightspeed, another wireless keyboard with smooth, tactile feeling keys and low latency support. This keyboard features six dedicated macro keys that can be customized for various functions.
It also has a dedicated wrist pad, which is great for wrists when one wants to work or game for long hours. The only major downside with this keyboard is that it has no backlighting support, but its layout and low latency, even in Bluetooth mode, make it great for gamers.
