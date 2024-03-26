5 best RGB air coolers for processors in 2024

Keeping your CPU temperature cooler during gaming is crucial. This article presents the five best RGB air coolers for processors that will keep your system absolutely chill. They not only provide excellent cooling but also new RGB elements to your setup.

While liquid coolers are great, they are quite expensive. High-end air coolers, like the ones on our list, are competitively close in terms of performance. So, you will not be sacrificing any efficiency with these CPU air coolers. In fact, these can tame any beast as they have superior airflow and air pressure. Each model on this list was chosen for its performance, RGB effects, and the value it brings to the table.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 best RGB air coolers for processors

1) DeepCool AK500 Digital high-performance CPU air cooler - $70.99

DeepCool AK500 Digital CPU air cooler (Image via DeepCool)

DeepCool's AK500 Digital CPU air cooler is one of the best RGB air coolers for processors and is great for chips that have 240W thermal capacity. Most CPU on the market tops out under 200W. So, this cooler can easily keep the temperature under control even if you overclock it. It has the excess thermal headroom to do so. The digital LED display also adds a whole new dimension to the setup.

This model can display the temperature as well as the load on the CPU. The display is customizable, so you can change the temperature unit from Celcius to Fahrenheit, among other things. There are RGB strips on the side edges.

Pros:

Superior cooling up to 240W.

LED display with RGB strips on the side.

High-temperature warning.

10 heat pipes for efficient cooling.

Cons:

The availability is a bit limited.

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Fan Speed Up to 1850 RPM Airflow 68.99 CFM Air pressure 2.19 mmAq Fan noise <=28 dbA Bearing type Fluid Dynamic Bearing

2) Cooler Master MasterAir MA612 Stealth ARGB CPU air cooler - $69.99

Cooler Master MasterAir MA612 Stealth ARGB CPU air cooler (Images via Cooler Master)

This Cooler Master MA612 Stealth CPU air cooler is an exceptionally good and quiet cooler to consider for your system. It is compatible with every modern CPU, including Intel and AMD. There are six heat pipes that efficiently transfer heat away from the base plate to the heat sink. It is then cooled by the fans on both sides of the heatsink. The fans are astonishingly quieter given their 1800 RPM speeds.

It's one of the best RGB air coolers for processors in 2014 at this price range. The fans also have ARGB lighting, allowing you to change the colors according to your taste.

Pros:

Exceptionally quieter fans.

Great cooling.

Two fans on either side.

RGB fans.

Cons:

Users with Intel 1700 sockets will need to purchase an Intel upgrade kit separately.

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Fan Speed Up to 1800 RPM Airflow 62 CFM Air pressure 2.5 mmH20 Fan noise <=27 dbA Bearing type Fluid Dynamic Bearing

3) Thermalright Phantom Spirit 120 EVO CPU air cooler - $49.99

Thermalright Phantom Spirit 120 EVO CPU air cooler (Image via Thermalright)

This cooler is a beast that can easily cool any modern CPU on the market, including AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs. It has two fans that cool the heatsink using a push-pull method, which combined with the seven heat pipes for each heatsink allows for some incredible cooling. The two high-performance fans also have 2150 RPM that can deliver superior airflow.

There are also some RGB elements on the fan. Overall, this is one of the best RGB air coolers for processors we have seen under $50.

Pros:

High-speed fans.

RGB fans.

A total of seven heat pipes.

Cons:

The noise levels can be slightly audible.

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Fan Speed Up to 2150 RPM Airflow 69 CFM Air pressure 2.87 mmH20 Fan noise 27 dbA Bearing type Fluid Dynamic Bearing

4) Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE air cooler - $33.90

Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE ARGB CPU air cooler (Image via Thermalright)

This is one of the best RGB air coolers for processors, especially designed for budget users. But don't let its price fool you - it has two ARGB fans that can deliver excellent airflow. Heat is transferred from the aluminum base plate to the heatsinks, and then the fans keep the heatsinks cooler. This results in some solid cooling, which leads to higher clock speeds.

Pros:

Two fans.

Two large heatsinks.

Six heat pipes.

Cons:

The heatsink fins are not color-matched to their fans.

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Fan Speed Up to 1550 RPM Airflow 66.17 CFM Air pressure 1.53 mmAq Fan noise <=25.6 dbA Bearing type Fluid Dynamic Bearing

5) DeepCool GAMMAXX GT RGB Aura Sync CPU air cooler - $23

DeepCool GAMMAXX GT CPU air cooler (Image via DeepCool)

The DeepCool GAMMAXX GT RGB is one of the best RGB air coolers for processors under $25. If you don't have the budget to spend on high-end coolers, this one will do the job just fine. It has four heat pipes that make direct contact with the CPU, allowing it to transfer heat directly for the fan to cool it. There's RGB on the fan as well as the decorative plate on top of the heat sink.

Pros:

Great cooling for mid- to high-end processor.

Four heat pipes make direct.

RGB elements.

Cons:

It's a relatively thin heatsink.

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Fan Speed Up to 1650 RPM Airflow 64.5 CFM Air pressure 2.1 mmAq Fan noise <=27.8 dbA Bearing type Hydro Bearing

These five best RGB air coolers for processors will keep your CPU temperatures under control, even during heavy loads. On top of that, the RGB elements will further brighten up your gaming setup.