5 quiet CPU air coolers to consider in 2024

Those looking for a blend of silence and performance in their PC builds in 2024 have excellent options for CPU air coolers. This list highlights five notable choices designed to keep your system cool under load without disrupting the quiet of your workspace or gaming environment.

Each air cooler is chosen for its efficient heat dissipation, low noise levels, and compatibility with a range of CPU sockets, ensuring you can find the perfect match for your setup, whether you're overclocking a high-end processor or optimizing a silent PC build.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 quietest air coolers to consider for a silent setup in 2024

For a silent PC setup in 2024, here are five air coolers worth considering.

1) Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE ($33)

Thermaltake Assassin 120 SE ARGB White (Image via ThermalRight)

The Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE is a dual-tower heatsink designed for optimal cooling performance. With six 6mm heat pipes and a C1100 pure copper nickel-plated base, it's built for efficient heat dissipation. The included TL-C12C fan, a 120mm PWM model, operates at up to 1550 RPM, generating a maximum airflow of 66.17 CFM and noise level of 25.6 dBA, thanks to its S-FDB bearing for quiet operation.

This air cooler stands out for its blend of performance and silence, making it a top choice for users who need efficient cooling without the noise typically associated with high-performance heatsinks.

Buy it here

2) Thermalright Phantom Spirit 120 ($35)

Thermal Right Phantom Spirit 120 (Image via Thermalright)

The Thermalright Phantom Spirit 120 is a high-performance CPU air cooler designed for efficient heat dissipation. The device is equipped with seven 6mm heat pipes and a nickel-plated pure copper base for optimal thermal conductivity. It comes with a TL-C12B V2 fan, operating at a maximum speed of 1500 RPM, and produces a noise level of 25.6 dB.

The fan provides an airflow of 66.17 CFM and an air pressure of 1.53 mm H2O. It uses a four-pin PWM connector for adjustable speed control and features S-FDB bearings for durability and low noise.

Buy it here

3) be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 5 ($80)

be quiet DARK ROCK Pro 5 (Image via be quiet)

The be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 5 stands out for its exceptional cooling performance combined with near-silent operation, making it ideal for overclocked systems and demanding workstations. It incorporates seven high-performance heat pipes and a dual Silent Wings PWM fan setup, optimizing airflow and minimizing noise.

This cooler features a handy switch, making it a breeze to switch between quiet and performance modes to suit your needs. It's designed to work well with tall RAM and VRM coolers, ensuring no compatibility issues. Plus, its special black coating, enhanced with ceramic particles, optimizes heat transfer.

This makes it an excellent option for anyone looking to strike the perfect balance between efficient cooling and quiet operation in their premium setups.

Buy it here

4) Noctua NH P1 ($109)

Noctua NH P1 (Image via Noctua)

The Noctua NH-P1 is a standout for its fanless design, enabling completely silent operation. Tailored for passive cooling, it features six heat pipes and a design optimized for natural convection in well-ventilated cases.

This cooler is perfect for systems where noise reduction is key, and it's built to handle CPUs with low to moderate heat output without a fan, though it can accommodate one for added cooling. With a focus on durability and long-term performance, it's ideal for silent PC enthusiasts.

Buy it here

5) Noctua NH-D15 ($119)

Noctua NH D15S (Image via Noctua)

The Noctua NH-D15 stands out for its whisper-quiet performance, thanks to its dual-tower layout and six efficient heat pipes, coupled with two NF-A15 PWM fans designed for stealthy operation.

This air cooler excels in silently managing heat across a broad spectrum of Intel and AMD CPUs, ensuring compatibility with newer sockets like LGA1700 and AM5. Its thoughtful design prioritizes compatibility with high-profile RAM in single fan mode, blending seamlessly into any build with an optional black color scheme, making it a top pick for those prioritizing a quiet computing environment.

Buy it here

Each of these five air coolers presents a unique solution for users aiming for a silent, efficient, and aesthetically pleasing PC build in 2024. From fanless designs to dual-tower behemoths, they cater to a variety of needs, ensuring that your CPU remains cool and quiet under any workload.

