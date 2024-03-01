5 best coolers for the Ryzen 7000 series

The Ryzen 7000 series chips run quite hot, drawing up to 170W and hitting temperatures around 95°C when you push them to their limits with games or heavy tasks. So, getting a good cooler isn't just nice; it's necessary. A solid cooler keeps everything running smoothly, ensuring your PC doesn't overheat and lets your Ryzen chip show what it's truly capable of without any hiccups.

Here are the five best coolers to consider for your Ryzen 7000 CPU in 2024

Getting the right cooler for your Ryzen 7000 CPU is important. It stops your computer from overheating and helps it run better.

1) Arctic Liquid Freezer II 360 ARGB ($175)

Liquid Freezer II 360 A-RGB (Image via Arctic)

The Arctic Liquid Freezer II 360 is compatible with AMD AM5 and Intel LGA1700 processors. It's optimized for AMD Ryzen's multi-die layout, directly cooling the CPU hotspots. It was awarded the "European Hardware Award 2022" for its superior performance and quietness and is capable of effectively dissipating over 200W of heat, outperforming competitors.

It features a proprietary, efficient PWM-controlled pump, a 38mm thick high-density radiator for enhanced cooling, and a durable, quiet 40mm VRM fan, which comes as a boon for users with beefy motherboards sporting high-performance power delivery systems. The tubing offers integrated cable management for a clean setup, and the fans are optimized for static pressure, ensuring efficient cooling.

2) Noctua NH-D15 ($119)

Noctua NH-D15 (Image via Noctua)

The Noctua NH-D15 is a premium air cooler, known for its excellent cooling and quiet operation, featuring a dual-tower design with six heat pipes and two pre-installed NF-A15 PWM fans. It's compatible with a wide range of Intel and AMD sockets, including the latest LGA1700 and AM5. The design ensures a good balance between high cooling performance and low noise levels, even under load.

The NH-D15 also provides high RAM compatibility in single fan mode, ensuring it fits well with high-end RAM modules. Its black color scheme, the chromax variant, offers a sleek look for any build.

3) ProSiphon Elite ($170)

IceGiant ProSiphon Elite (Image via IceGiant)

The IceGiant ProSiphon Elite utilizes a unique thermosiphon technology for cooling, which employs natural convection to circulate coolant, efficiently dissipating heat from CPUs. This cooler has four 120mm fans for a push+pull airflow setup, enhancing its cooling performance.

Designed for both Intel and AMD processors, including Threadripper, it offers a compelling option for high-end builds, balancing size and weight with exceptional cooling capabilities. The robust construction and a 10-year warranty vouches for its reliability.

4) MSI MPG CORELIQUID K360 ($239)

MPG CORELIQUID K360 (Image via MSI)

The MSI MPG CORELIQUID K360 is a high-end liquid cooling solution for gamers and professionals seeking optimal CPU temperatures. It features the proprietary MSI's TORX FAN 4.0 on its radiator for efficient cooling and includes a 60mm TORX FAN 3.0 within the water block to cool surrounding components like M.2 SSDs and VRMs.

A distinctive feature is its 2.4" customizable LCD, which allows for monitoring of system stats or displaying custom graphics. The MSI MPG CORELIQUID K360 is enhanced with features like evaporative-proof tubing for durability and G.I. Mode for intelligent cooling based on CPU temperature. It also sports adjusting fan and pump speeds for optimal performance and minimum noise.

5) Corsair iCUE H150i Elite LCD XT ($289)

Corsair H100i Series of coolers (Image via Corsair)

The Corsair iCUE H150i Elite LCD XT Liquid CPU Cooler features an advanced pump head with a RGB LED ring, high-performance Corsair AF RGB Elite PWM fans, and a brilliant 2.1" IPS LCD display with 480x480 resolution for real-time system monitoring and personalization. It includes pre-applied Corsair XTM70 thermal paste for optimal heat transfer and supports a zero RPM mode for silent operation.

With extended tubing for easy installation across multiple CPU sockets, including Intel and AMD Ryzen, it's designed for both aesthetics and cooling efficiency in high-end PC builds.

