5 most disappointing things about AMD Ryzen 7000 series 

Ryzen 7000 was recently revealed by the American fabless semiconductor giant AMD. The upcoming chips will boast up to 13% faster IPC than its predecessor, the Ryzen 5000 series, from 2020.

The Ryzen 7000 lineup will also introduce a new socket, AM5. AMD will retire the AM4 socket after over 125 processors and 500 motherboards have been released on the platform for over six years. With the upcoming Zen 4 processors, Team Red is going for a fresh start.

The upcoming chips will introduce support for DDR5 memory, PCIe Gen 5 graphics cards, and storage solutions. AMD is shifting to Land Grid Array with the upcoming AM5 platform with the introduction of a 1718-pin socket.

Things that might disappoint Ryzen 7000 users

1) The upcoming platform is DDR5 only

Samsung DDR5 memory (Image via Samsung))

The upcoming Ryzen 7000 series will support DDR5 memory only. Unlike Intel, who retained support for DDR4 and DDR5 memory with their 12th gen "Alder Lake" Core series and are expected to implement a similar model with their 13th gen "Raptor Lake" Core series, AMD's move is a blow to the PC DIY community.

High prices for DDR5 memory and moderate performance improvements over the last generation mean that upgrading to the latest technology in the market is a waste of money that could have been put behind a beefier CPU or GPU. The community has not welcomed AMD's decision to lock Zen 4 CPUs to DDR5.

2) High prices

Pricing of the upcoming Ryzen 7000 series (Image via AMD)

The Ryzen 7000 CPUs start from $300. The lineup only has four high-end offerings. Although these chips will perform well, AMD has forfeited a considerable portion of the market as it looks for a cost-effective solution.

Following AMD's standard moves, the company launches budget offerings down the line. However, no news of budget six-core or eight-core Zen 4 processors has been leaked or revealed yet. Thus, gamers might have to wait till Q2 2023 before getting any budget offerings from Team Red.

3) No budget quad-core offering

All Zen 4-based Ryzen SKUs (Image via AMD)

The upcoming Zen 4 series has four CPUs as of today. These include the six-core Ryzen 5 7600X, the eight-core Ryzen 7 7700X, the twelve-core Ryzen 9 5900X, and the sixteen-core Ryzen 9 5950X. The series has no quad-core offerings, especially those targeted at 1080p FHD gaming.

Intel introduced the Core i3 12100 as a quad-core offering to target budget users. This processor benefits from the heightened single-core performance of the Alder Lake Core chips. The Core i5 12400 is another example of a chip that benefits from the advancements of the Alder Lake architecture and mixes an affordable price for a broader appeal.

However, AMD has no such option in its upcoming processor lineup.

4) No budget motherboard offering

All upcoming AM5 motherboards (Image via AMD)

Alongside the absence of cost-effective motherboards, AMD does not have a budget motherboard platform. When AM4 was initially introduced, the company launched an A320 platform for entry-level PCs that targeted low performance and affordable computing prowess. Over time, the A520 platform was introduced as a successor to A320.

However, with AM5, Team Red has not taken a similar step. The four upcoming motherboard lineups target the flagship and mid-range market segments. None of these lineups are targeted toward an entry-level or budget-constrained audience.

5) High power consumption

An overview of the upcoming Ryzen 7000 series (Image via AMD)

Coupled with all the facts mentioned above, the Ryzen 7000 series will also witness a record increase in the power requirements of the processors. The six-core Ryzen 5 7600X is now rated for a TDP of 105W. In contrast, the Ryzen 5 5600X, its predecessor, was a mid-range chip with a modest TDP of 65W.

The Ryzen 7000 series boasts significantly improved clock speeds, a turf where Team Red's grip was sloppy over Intel. All the chips in the lineup are rated for 5+ GHz. This increase can theoretically be credited to the increase in power consumption.

Only time will reveal the real-world benefits of AMD's on-paper specs.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

