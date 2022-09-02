"Waiting for DDR5 pricing to drop before I make a new build": Community polarized after AMD's questionable decisions with Ryzen 7000

Amidst the tumultuous conditions of the memory hardware market, AMD declared the Ryzen 7000 series to be DDR5 only. Ever since AMD's reveal event, the community has expressed reluctance about upgrading their systems.

The current price of DDR5 sticks has users thinking twice before biting the bullet. The new generation of memory modules currently costs much more than a regular high-performance DDR4 stick while providing negligible performance gains.

AMD's decision is in sharp contrast to that of Intel, who added support for DDR5 memory while also retaining support for DDR4 memory modules. This will allow gamers to choose between performance and value-for-money offerings when opting for an Intel build.

DDR5 pricing is not expected to come down to DDR4 levels until mid-2023, according to AMD. Thus, users will face a dilemma after the Zen 4 chips hit the market on September 27.

Huge unrest in the PC DIY community after Ryzen 7000 is declared to be DDR5 only

AMD introduced EXPO, a memory overclocking technology (Image via AMD)

The community has not welcomed AMD's decision to make Ryzen 7000 only compatible with DDR5. Several Ryzen fans are reconsidering their decision to upgrade to the upcoming Zen 4 CPUs once they launch.

Volkan D. #PS5🔥 #TLOUPart1🔥#APlagueTaleRequiem🔥 @SoraxCloud22 Other cost considerations weigh in, though. AMD’s Ryzen 7000 platform requires DDR5 memory that continues to command a premium over DDR4, and that will add to the overall system cost. Other cost considerations weigh in, though. AMD’s Ryzen 7000 platform requires DDR5 memory that continues to command a premium over DDR4, and that will add to the overall system cost. https://t.co/wi6euJaCkc

AMD introduced the EXPO (Extended Profiles for Overclocking) alongside their Ryzen 7000 launch on August 29. This technology will enable users to achieve better memory overclocks while using DDR5 sticks with Zen 4-based Ryzen chips.

However, excluding the option of DDR4 will result in users having to spend more on upgrading the rest of their system. According to Twitter user @SoraxCloud22, it "will add to the overall system cost."

Danilo "18pF flip-flop" @dcominottim Ouch. Ryzen 7K's official DDR5 support drops to only 3600 MT/s when using more than 1 DIMM per channel. Absolutely horrible. #SiliconGang Ouch. Ryzen 7K's official DDR5 support drops to only 3600 MT/s when using more than 1 DIMM per channel. Absolutely horrible. #SiliconGang https://t.co/tYx9aBLr4a

Alongside pricing concerns, as spotted by Twitter user @dcominottim, Ryzen 7000 chip's DDR5 maximum memory speed dropped to 3600 MT/s when using more than 1 DIMM per CPU memory channel.

Although this specification applies to Intel Alder Lake chips, Team Blue is working on improving maximum memory speeds with Raptor Lake, leaving AMD in an unfavorable situation.

Neo @Neo_XiniX After seeing what amd is doing with ryzen 7000 series, there really is no point of me ever going back to intel. my 3700x still going strong but ready for an upgrade but waiting for ddr5 to drop before I make a new build. After seeing what amd is doing with ryzen 7000 series, there really is no point of me ever going back to intel. my 3700x still going strong but ready for an upgrade but waiting for ddr5 to drop before I make a new build.

As expressed by several Ryzen fans, Zen 2 and Zen 3 chips continue to remain relevant. Thus, several Team Red users are planning to stick to their current platforms and not upgrade to Ryzen 7000 when they drop later this month.

According to AMD, DDR5 pricing is still higher than expected. However, the company expects the next-gen memory sticks to be priced similarly to DDR4 by mid-2023. Until then, Ryzen 7000 is poised to have a limited market.

Lost_Boy @LostBoy_10 If these Ryzen 7000 series prices are true then yikesss. I mean same price as the 5000 series at launch, and this is 5nm so it's not bad ig. Then you still gotta buy a new AM5 motherboard and DDR5 ram. I'm gonna wait out on this If these Ryzen 7000 series prices are true then yikesss. I mean same price as the 5000 series at launch, and this is 5nm so it's not bad ig. Then you still gotta buy a new AM5 motherboard and DDR5 ram. I'm gonna wait out on this https://t.co/29NQNxT4M7

Alongside the pricing issues of DDR5 memory, motherboards supporting this technology are priced high as well. Thus, several users are also considering the pricing of B650, B650E, X670, and X670E motherboards while upgrading to the upcoming platform.

Also, AMD has no entry-level motherboard options for Ryzen 7000. This might cost Team Red some loyal users.

Reese @FPS_Reese @Dcut_ DDR5 sucks, buying a new motherboard and ram is going to put you down $1000, then the cpu will be another 500+, a 5800x3d is going to give you the same frame rate as any of these 7000 cpus even with semi-decent ddr4. Ryzen 7000 *3D* is when you want to upgrade. @Dcut_ DDR5 sucks, buying a new motherboard and ram is going to put you down $1000, then the cpu will be another 500+, a 5800x3d is going to give you the same frame rate as any of these 7000 cpus even with semi-decent ddr4. Ryzen 7000 *3D* is when you want to upgrade.

AMD took the DIY PC building community by storm when they introduced the Ryzen 7 5800X3D earlier this year. This chip beats the Core i9 12900K in terms of gaming performance.

AMD is also expected to launch 3D stacked versions of Zen 4 processors down the line. Some users are considering waiting until the improved Ryzen 7000 3D processors launch to upgrade their systems. The main idea behind this move is that DDR5 and AM5 motherboard pricing will come down by the time the improved Zen 4 chips launch.

PC Builder @PCBuilderJason AMD is now going over PCIE 5.0 SSDs and DDR5 memory inclusion. I'm sold that DDR5 is the future, but IMO anyone who buys a PCIE 5.0 SSD is lighting money on fire. #Ryzen7000 AMD is now going over PCIE 5.0 SSDs and DDR5 memory inclusion. I'm sold that DDR5 is the future, but IMO anyone who buys a PCIE 5.0 SSD is lighting money on fire. #Ryzen7000

Alongside DDR5, AM5 will pioneer support for M.2 PCIe Gen 5 SSDs. According to some rumors, these SSDs will be priced astronomically high upon launch. Several SSDs are reconsidering upgrading to Ryzen 7000 because they will not be able to afford the platform's features.

Pinkytech @pinkytech



#amd #zen4 #pc 7600x, at least $125 for a motherboard and the cheapest ddr5 16GB kit I could find is going to run you ~ $517. Doesn’t include storage, gpu, psu, cooler, or case. #pc gaming 7600x, at least $125 for a motherboard and the cheapest ddr5 16GB kit I could find is going to run you ~ $517. Doesn’t include storage, gpu, psu, cooler, or case. #amd #zen4 #pc #pcgaming

AMD's decisions have shattered the expectations of budget gamers. The cheapest Ryzen Zen 4-based build will cost users $1000, and this has upset a large part of the gaming community.

neptune @64RLLL me when ryzen 7000 needs ddr5 ram (175 if you want the sweet spot) and a 150 usd motherboard me when ryzen 7000 needs ddr5 ram (175 if you want the sweet spot) and a 150 usd motherboard

Team Red recently declared that DDR5 RAM running at 6000 MHz will be the sweet spot for the upcoming Ryzen chips. Chips clocked at such high speeds cost a hefty premium over entry-level DDR5 memory modules. Gamers who want to get the most out of their Zen 4 chips will have to spend upwards of $200 on memory alone.

